Naveen Kumar proved once again why he is considered the best raider in kabaddi by
helping Dabang Delhi KC beat U.P. Yoddha 37-33 in Match 40 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8
at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru on Saturday.

The opening game of the night saw the Yoddha defenders give Naveen Kumar a tough time with aggressive tackles, but the young raider still found a way past them to ensure his Delhi side emerged victorious.

In the second match, U Mumba produced a stellar all-round performance to decimate Telugu Titans 48-38 in Match 41. It was extremely one-sided for large parts with bottom-of-the-table Titans failing to match a motivated U Mumba. Right corner Rinku picked up a High 5 (7 points) for U Mumba while raider Abhishek Singh impressed with a Super 10 (13 points). The only bright spot for Titans was their substitute left corner Muhammed Shihas who clinched a High 5 (5 tackle points).

In the final match of the triple-header Gujarat Giants went down in a close game against Patna Pirates 26–27. Patna kept up the pace at the top of the table against Delhi.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 7 5 0 2 31
2 Patna Pirates 7 5 1 1 29
3 Bengaluru Bulls 7 5 1 1 28
4 U Mumba 7 3 1 3 25
5 Tamil Thalaivas 7 2 1 4 22
6 Haryana Steelers 7 3 3 1 20
7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 3 4 0 18
8 Bengal Warriors 7 3 4 0 17
9 Gujarat Giants 7 1 4 2 15
10 UP Yoddha 7 1 4 2 15
11 Puneri Paltan 7 2 5 0 11
12 Telugu Titans 7 0 5 2 10
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts