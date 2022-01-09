Naveen Kumar proved once again why he is considered the best raider in kabaddi by
helping Dabang Delhi KC beat U.P. Yoddha 37-33 in Match 40 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8
at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru on Saturday.
The opening game of the night saw the Yoddha defenders give Naveen Kumar a tough time with aggressive tackles, but the young raider still found a way past them to ensure his Delhi side emerged victorious.
In the second match, U Mumba produced a stellar all-round performance to decimate Telugu Titans 48-38 in Match 41. It was extremely one-sided for large parts with bottom-of-the-table Titans failing to match a motivated U Mumba. Right corner Rinku picked up a High 5 (7 points) for U Mumba while raider Abhishek Singh impressed with a Super 10 (13 points). The only bright spot for Titans was their substitute left corner Muhammed Shihas who clinched a High 5 (5 tackle points).
In the final match of the triple-header Gujarat Giants went down in a close game against Patna Pirates 26–27. Patna kept up the pace at the top of the table against Delhi.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|7
|5
|0
|2
|31
|2
|Patna Pirates
|7
|5
|1
|1
|29
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|7
|5
|1
|1
|28
|4
|U Mumba
|7
|3
|1
|3
|25
|5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|7
|2
|1
|4
|22
|6
|Haryana Steelers
|7
|3
|3
|1
|20
|7
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7
|3
|4
|0
|18
|8
|Bengal Warriors
|7
|3
|4
|0
|17
|9
|Gujarat Giants
|7
|1
|4
|2
|15
|10
|UP Yoddha
|7
|1
|4
|2
|15
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|7
|2
|5
|0
|11
|12
|Telugu Titans
|7
|0
|5
|2
|10
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.