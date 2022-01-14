South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win the third Test and secure the series 2-1.
Resuming the day 101 for two, South Africa go the job done in 63.3 overs with major contributions coming from Keegan Petersen (82), Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out).
Petersen was the only one dismissed on the day as he played one on to his stumps off Shardul Thakur.
India had won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs before the hosts bounced back in Johannesburg with a seven-wicket victory.
Here are a few reactions to SA’s series triumph:
