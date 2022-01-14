South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win the third Test and secure the series 2-1.

Resuming the day 101 for two, South Africa go the job done in 63.3 overs with major contributions coming from Keegan Petersen (82), Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out).

Petersen was the only one dismissed on the day as he played one on to his stumps off Shardul Thakur.

India had won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs before the hosts bounced back in Johannesburg with a seven-wicket victory.

Here are a few reactions to SA’s series triumph:

🗣️ "You need immense characters to stand up in these kind of tough situations." 💪



Dean Elgar says it will take a while for it to sink in as he reflects on the series win... 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/nCHZi3UW04 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 14, 2022

🗣 So where did it go wrong for India? Virat Kohli's post-match reaction.



🎥 Sky Cricket pic.twitter.com/s9D7ItUa2C — The Field (@thefield_in) January 14, 2022

Man of the Match 🏆

Man of the Series 🏆

Man of the Moment 👏



Keegan Petersen takes all the accolades for his stellar performances in the match and the series. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/YkSW6P2IHr — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 14, 2022

Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6T9SuzN6St — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 14, 2022

South Africa's highest total in this series - 243/3 in Johannesburg (4th inns).



They are the first team to win a Test series of three or more matches without a 250+ total. #SAvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 14, 2022

Tests where India lost by 7+ wickets after setting a target in excess of 200:

v SA at Johannesburg, 2022

v SA at Cape Town, 2022



Happened only twice and both are in India's last two Tests.#SAvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 14, 2022

Nine wins & eight defeats since Jan 2020 is equitable for a team that has not put up 400+ in their 1st innings even once in the last 20 Tests. And that nine wins is courtesy of an outstanding all-conditions bowling attack.#SAvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 14, 2022

Had tweeted this before the series. Sad to see same story this time as well. Just didn't score enough runs. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/AuK8QGIZn2 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2022

Biggest positives for South Africa after the #SAvIND Test series



1. Keegan Petersen securing the number 3 spot



2. Marco Jansen vindicating his selection



3. Rabada finding his groove again



4. South Africa successfully chasing over 200 twice



5. They WON#cricket — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) January 14, 2022

quite a circle for rahul dravid. in 2006/7, he was captain of the side that led 1-0 in south africa only to lose the series 1-2. same script has played out with him as coach 15 years later. #SAvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 14, 2022

SAfrica beating a full-strength India the season after an injury-addled India beat a virtually full-strength Aust in Aust is a helluva story #SAvIND — Daniel Brettig 🏏 (@danbrettig) January 14, 2022

No red-ball #cricket at domestic level now for close to two years, only country without any first-class #cricket, India will start feeling the pinch in two years because 'A' team has also hardly played #SAvInd — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) January 14, 2022