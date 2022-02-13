Mumbai Indians bid an amount of Rs 8 crore to pick England fast bowler Jofra Archer in the Indian Premier League mega auction on Sunday.

Heading into the accelerated auction with the biggest purse remaining among the 10 teams, the five-time IPL champions faced competition from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals too wanted him back, but were relentless in their pursuit of Archer.

It was an interesting move by MI as Archer is likely to miss the entire 2022 edition of the T20 tournament due to elbow injury. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin had interacted with the England and Wales Cricket Board before informing all the franchises that they would NOT get a replacement if they picked Archer and he didn’t turn up for the season.

Archer made his IPL debut in 2018 and was with Rajasthan Royals from the start. But his injury forced him to miss the 2021 edition entirely. He last played an international game in March 2021 – a T20I in India. According to ECB, he is likely to return to action only in June.

The 26-year-old may well miss IPL 2022 but MI will be hopeful he comes good in the two seasons after that. He is rated as one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation and along with Jasprit Bumrah, he could form a lethal pair for Mumbai Indians.

“Jofra has been a player that Mahela (coach Jayawardene) gave his first professional debut to and since then, we have been thinking about them (Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer) as a pair and we’re so happy that we got them together although it’s going to be next year but we’re very very happy to have Jof and Boom make a lethal pair for our bowling attack,” said MI owner Akash Ambani.

Here are some reactions to the eye-ball grabbing moment from Sunday:

👀 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 13, 2022

You know you are good when you go for a Million dollars & you are injured !!! #Jofra #IPLAuction2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2022

Bumrah and Archer in tandem. Who wants to open the innings? #IPLAuction — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 13, 2022

Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah together at Mumbai Indians in 2023 and beyond - arguably the two best T20 quicks in the world. Looks typically smart from Mumbai sacrificing a bit in season 1 of the cycle to be stronger after — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) February 13, 2022

With Bumrah, Jofra and Mills, MI will be either paying the hospital bills for the batsmen of other teams or for their three bowlers. There is no in between. — Manya (@CSKian716) February 13, 2022

Mumbai Indians - One end Bumra, one end Jofra.

Other teams - What, ra?#IPLAuction — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 13, 2022

Bumrah and Jofra.



Thanks everyone else for coming. — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) February 13, 2022

Jofra Archer after watching the bidding war for him. 😅#TATAIPLAuction #IPLAuction https://t.co/1RqvoQKMXG — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 13, 2022

MI chilling in 2022 and going to unleash Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Mitchell Starc in 2023 along with Bumrah. Good luck everyone #IPLAuction — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) February 13, 2022

Jofra Archer to Mumbai Indians. Bumrah-Archer! Wrap up this tournament already. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 13, 2022

Bumrah & Jofra in the same team. 🔥🔥

The bowling equivalent of Kohli - AB de Villiers.

Can't wait to see them bowl together. #IPLAuction https://t.co/e9TWkRNhGY — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 13, 2022

8 overs of Bumrah and Jofra? Good luck #IPLAuction https://t.co/cBeY4JP0jf — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 13, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in the same bowling line-up can hit the spirits any opposition team. #Archer #IPLMegaAuction — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) February 13, 2022

MI can afford to tank a season for all that they have achieved so far, but unless franchises have been told that they wouldn't forced to release players anymore, going this heavy on Brevis & Jofra is ridiculous.



Maybe this is the last mega auction after all. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) February 13, 2022

Now we know what Mumbai Indians were upto. Not this season, but if fit and available - Archer will pair up with Bumrah to fire thunderbolts together … Very very interesting strategy #IPLAuction — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) February 13, 2022