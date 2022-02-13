IPL Auction 2022, day two live: Liam Livingstone goes to PBKS for an astounding Rs 11.50 crore
Follow live updates from day two of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.
Complete coverage of the IPL 2022 Auction
IPL 2022 Auction, Day 1: Full list of players signed by each team
Live updates
James Neesham - unsold
Maybe teams will come back to him later.
Dominic Drakes - sold to Gujarat for Rs 1.1 crore
The 24-year-old West Indian was with CSK last season and he can go big when the mood takes him. An interesting buy for Gujarat.
Liam Livingstone - sold to PBKS for Rs 11.50 crore
The England allrounder brings good explosive power to the table and teams always want that. He is an opener and an occasional spin bowler, capable of bowling both right-arm leg and off spin. And that is his USP. KKR and Punjab in the mix for his services. Gujarat entered the fray at Rs 7 crore. SRH came in even later. Madness! Punjab won out in the end.
Time for Allrounders - Set 2.
Cheteshwar Pujara - unsold
Unsold for now. CSK weren’t feeling generous.
Aaron Finch - unsold
Base price of Rs 1.5 crore has no takers.
Saurabh Tiwary - unsold
MI didn’t want him back. He played quite a few games for them but fitness is suspect.
Eoin Morgan - unsold
Great as captain but really poor as a batter. No takers for the England skipper.
Marnus Labuschagne - unsold
No takers for the ‘lucky’ Labuschagne.
Mandeep Singh - sold to Delhi for Rs 1.1 crore
Punjab had high hopes for him once but he never quite managed to do justice to his talent. A huge drop in valuation but still, a chance to turn things around.
Dawid Malan - Unsold
Not explosive enough but can do a job. He might come back into the mix later.
Ajinkya Rahane - sold to KKR for Rs 1 crore
KKR get Rahane at his bade price. Good man to have around the team but will he get any game time?
Aiden Markram - sold to SRH for Rs 2.6 crore
Punjab started things off on Day 2 but SRH, who need good players desperately, also jumped in. MI came in late at Rs 2.4 crore. But SRH kept at it. He isn’t in the best form but can get things right.
And we are all set for Day 2 to begin. Charu Sharma is at it again.
Delhi Capitals might have had the best day one, here’s some reaction:
Speaking about his team’s major buys of the day, Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal said, “David Warner is a legend of the game. He was the match of the series and helped Australia to win the T20 World Cup. He has captained his previous team to the IPL win. He will work out well with Prithvi Shaw and with Ricky Ponting.”
“If you see how expensive all the fast bowlers were going, we realised that the original plans and numbers we had will not work out for us. Shardul is an improving character. We thought he would add balance to our squad. Hence, we went aggressively for him. Plus, we have been great admirers of Shardul Thakur’s skills and his progression. He can bowl with the new ball and in the death overs, and can also bat. We could not be more excited about having him,” Jindal added, while speaking about his team’s expensive buy of the auction so far.
11.30 am: Hello and welcome to live updates from day two of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction taking place in Bengaluru.
Top buys of Day 1
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|TYPE
|PRICE
|Mumbai Indians
|Ishan Kishan
|Wicket Keeper
|₹15,25,00,000
|Chennai Super Kings
|Deepak Chahar
|Bowler
|₹14,00,00,000
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Shreyas Iyer
|Batsman
|₹12,25,00,000
|Delhi Capitals
|Shardul Thakur
|Bowler
|₹10,75,00,000
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Harshal Patel
|All-Rounder
|₹10,75,00,000
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|All-Rounder
|₹10,75,00,000
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Nicholas Pooran
|Wicket Keeper
|₹10,75,00,000
|Gujarat Titans
|Lockie Ferguson
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Avesh Khan
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
|Rajasthan Royals
|Prasidh Krishna
|Bowler
|₹10,00,00,000
Remaining purse ahead of Day 2
|TEAM
|FUNDS REMAINING
|OVERSEAS PLAYERS
|TOTAL PLAYERS
|Chennai Super Kings
|₹20,45,00,000
|2
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|₹16,50,00,000
|4
|13
|Gujarat Titans
|₹18,85,00,000
|4
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|₹12,65,00,000
|3
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants
|₹6,90,00,000
|4
|11
|Mumbai Indians
|₹27,85,00,000
|2
|8
|Punjab Kings
|₹28,65,00,000
|2
|11
|Rajasthan Royals
|₹12,15,00,000
|3
|11
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|₹9,25,00,000
|4
|11
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|₹20,15,00,000
|2
|13
Also read:
IPL Auction 2022 as it happened: Ishan, Chahar, Thakur, Krishna, Avesh rake in the big bucks
IPL 2022 Auction, day one: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar go big – full list of players signed by teams
IPL Auction 2022: From Ishan Kishan to Deepak Chahar - A look at the most expensive reunions
Watch: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and more react to mega bids at IPL 2022 auction