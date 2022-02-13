James Neesham - unsold

Maybe teams will come back to him later.

Dominic Drakes - sold to Gujarat for Rs 1.1 crore

The 24-year-old West Indian was with CSK last season and he can go big when the mood takes him. An interesting buy for Gujarat.

Liam Livingstone - sold to PBKS for Rs 11.50 crore

The England allrounder brings good explosive power to the table and teams always want that. He is an opener and an occasional spin bowler, capable of bowling both right-arm leg and off spin. And that is his USP. KKR and Punjab in the mix for his services. Gujarat entered the fray at Rs 7 crore. SRH came in even later. Madness! Punjab won out in the end.

Time for Allrounders - Set 2.

Cheteshwar Pujara - unsold

Unsold for now. CSK weren’t feeling generous.

Aaron Finch - unsold

Base price of Rs 1.5 crore has no takers.

Saurabh Tiwary - unsold

MI didn’t want him back. He played quite a few games for them but fitness is suspect.

Eoin Morgan - unsold

Great as captain but really poor as a batter. No takers for the England skipper.

Marnus Labuschagne - unsold

No takers for the ‘lucky’ Labuschagne.

Mandeep Singh - sold to Delhi for Rs 1.1 crore

Punjab had high hopes for him once but he never quite managed to do justice to his talent. A huge drop in valuation but still, a chance to turn things around.

Dawid Malan - Unsold

Not explosive enough but can do a job. He might come back into the mix later.

Ajinkya Rahane - sold to KKR for Rs 1 crore

KKR get Rahane at his bade price. Good man to have around the team but will he get any game time?

Aiden Markram - sold to SRH for Rs 2.6 crore

Punjab started things off on Day 2 but SRH, who need good players desperately, also jumped in. MI came in late at Rs 2.4 crore. But SRH kept at it. He isn’t in the best form but can get things right.

And we are all set for Day 2 to begin. Charu Sharma is at it again.

Delhi Capitals might have had the best day one, here’s some reaction:

Speaking about his team’s major buys of the day, Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal said, “David Warner is a legend of the game. He was the match of the series and helped Australia to win the T20 World Cup. He has captained his previous team to the IPL win. He will work out well with Prithvi Shaw and with Ricky Ponting.”

“If you see how expensive all the fast bowlers were going, we realised that the original plans and numbers we had will not work out for us. Shardul is an improving character. We thought he would add balance to our squad. Hence, we went aggressively for him. Plus, we have been great admirers of Shardul Thakur’s skills and his progression. He can bowl with the new ball and in the death overs, and can also bat. We could not be more excited about having him,” Jindal added, while speaking about his team’s expensive buy of the auction so far.

11.30 am: Hello and welcome to live updates from day two of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction taking place in Bengaluru.

Top buys of Day 1

TEAM  PLAYER  TYPE  PRICE 
Mumbai Indians  Ishan Kishan  Wicket Keeper  ₹15,25,00,000 
Chennai Super Kings  Deepak Chahar  Bowler  ₹14,00,00,000 
Kolkata Knight Riders  Shreyas Iyer  Batsman  ₹12,25,00,000 
Delhi Capitals  Shardul Thakur  Bowler  ₹10,75,00,000 
Royal Challengers Bangalore  Harshal Patel  All-Rounder  ₹10,75,00,000 
Royal Challengers Bangalore  Wanindu Hasaranga  All-Rounder  ₹10,75,00,000 
Sunrisers Hyderabad  Nicholas Pooran  Wicket Keeper  ₹10,75,00,000 
Gujarat Titans  Lockie Ferguson  Bowler  ₹10,00,00,000 
Lucknow Super Giants  Avesh Khan  Bowler  ₹10,00,00,000 
Rajasthan Royals  Prasidh Krishna  Bowler  ₹10,00,00,000

Remaining purse ahead of Day 2

TEAM  FUNDS REMAINING  OVERSEAS PLAYERS  TOTAL PLAYERS 
Chennai Super Kings  ₹20,45,00,000  10 
Delhi Capitals  ₹16,50,00,000  13 
Gujarat Titans  ₹18,85,00,000  10 
Kolkata Knight Riders  ₹12,65,00,000 
Lucknow Super Giants  ₹6,90,00,000  11 
Mumbai Indians  ₹27,85,00,000 
Punjab Kings  ₹28,65,00,000  11 
Rajasthan Royals  ₹12,15,00,000  11 
Royal Challengers Bangalore  ₹9,25,00,000  11 
Sunrisers Hyderabad  ₹20,15,00,000  13