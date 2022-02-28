EUROPEAN FOOTBALL Watch: Benfica’s Ukrainian player Roman Yaremchuk given a standing ovation and captain’s armband The 26-year-old striker is the only player from Ukraine in Benfica, and was shown great support by fans and teammates during the league match against Vitoria. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Roman Yaremchuk acknowledges the crowd during Benfica's match against Vitoria | Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP 🇺🇦 Unidos! 🤝#EPluribusUnum #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/agygSfGrCN— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) February 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Roman Yaremchuk Benfica Ukraine Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio