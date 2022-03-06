India began their campaign at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a massive 107-run win over Pakistan at the Bay Oval, Maunganui.

Opting to bat, India were put under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.

Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar scored half-centuries to help India post a target of 245 for Pakistan here on Sunday.

A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52) and Deepti Sharma (40) helped steady India’s ship after the early hiccups.

However, Pakistan came back by claiming a flurry of wickets, including the scalps of skipper Mithali Raj (9) and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (5).

It was a record 122-run stand for the seventh wicket between Rana (53) and Vastrakar (67) that propelled India to a respectable total.

In contrast to a shaky start with the bat for India, they provided a rather dominant show with the ball thanks to a Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s 4/31. She was well supported by Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana who took two wickets a piece.

Pakistan were bowled out for 137 runs in 43 overs. Their highest scorers remained Sidra Ameen (30) and Diana Beg (24).

Player of the Match - Pooja Vastrakar: “I’m very happy, my first player of the match award, in my first WC game. The plan was to somehow try and get to 200. I like to bat in pressure situations, even in domestics, I told the same to Sneh (Rana), to keep the partnership going.”

“The physio said that the injury will heal quickly and I’ll be back soon.”

More to follow...