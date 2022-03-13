India’s Lakshya Sen went down fighting against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men’s singles final of the German Open 300 badminton tournament in Muelheim an der Ruhr on Sunday.
The 20-year-old, who notched up a stunning victory against world No 1 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals, struggled to find his best in the summit clash and was even hampered by blisters on his foot.
As it happened: Vitidsarn beats Sen to win the German Open Super 300 men’s singles title
Three-time world junior champion Vitidsarn went on to register a 21-18, 21-15 win to bag the title.
Lakshya will be now hoping to get fit and recover in time for the All England Open starting next week.