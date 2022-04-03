Alyssa Healy broke the record for the highest individual score in a Cricket World Cup final, men’s or women’s, as the star Australian batter scored 170 runs against England in the title clash at the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 in Christchurch on Sunday.
Blog: Australia vs England – 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup final
Healy scored 170 runs off 138 deliveries, hitting 26 fours, in what was one of the greatest one-day knocks of all time. The right-hander’s effort helped Australia post a mammoth total of 356/5 after being asked to bat first by England in the World Cup final at Hagley Oval.
The 32-year-old, who scored 129 runs in the semifinal against West Indies, even battled back pain in the latter stages to play a knock for the ages. She finished the tournament with a staggering 509 runs in total, the most ever in a single edition.
