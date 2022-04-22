Record five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, now have a new record to their name. It’s a record that one would rather not be associated with but they are now the team to have the worst-ever start to a season in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians had already joined the club for the worst starts to the IPL season when they lost their sixth game on a trot after they were defeated by Lucknow Super Giants for 18 runs on April 16.

Until then, they were jointly tied with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 and Delhi Daredevils in 2013 when they were trailing 0-6. However, on Thursday, the winless Mumbai-side became exclusive record-holders of having the worst ever starts to a season, leaving behind both RCB from 2019 and DD from 2013.

The five-time champions are known to be slow-starters. Their previous low was five consecutive losses in 2014, but the team recovered to make the playoffs. In 2015 too, Mumbai Indians started 0-4 before going on to stage a comeback to remember and win the trophy that year. However, with the IPL now expanded to a ten-team tournament, Mumbai Indians are unlikely to pull off a miracle that allows them to be contenders for the title this year.

The worst starts in Indian Premier League Team Year Number of games lost Mumbai Indians 2022 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2019 6 Delhi Daredevils 2013 6 Deccan Chargers 2012 5 Mumbai Indians 2014 5

Deccan Chargers from the batch of 2012 boast of a third-place podium finish for the worst starts the season during which they lost five on a trot and were handed their first point of the season thanks to rain and a washed off match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Garden.

Giving them company with five losses in a row are Mumbai Indians of 2014. That year along with 2015, however, is remembered each time Mumbai Indians find themselves in the frustrating slow-starting position. The first leg of the tournament played in United Arab Emirates before the General Elections in India during that year saw Mumbai crashing for five games before they bounced right back when the tournament resumed again in India.