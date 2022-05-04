The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced a two-year ban on journalist Boria Majumdar as a consequence of a controversy involving threatening messages he sent to veteran cricketer Wriddhiman Saha, reported ANI.

Earlier this year, Saha had shared screenshots on social media of a chat warning him that he would not be interviewed in the future because he had not returned the journalist’s calls about fixing an interaction. Saha had not named the journalist publicly. But in an enquiry by the BCCI, the keeper-batter revealed it was Majumdar.

On Wednesday, the BCCI announced that it had considered the arguments from both parties and decided that the messages from Majumdar to Saha were indeed threatening in nature and the journalist would receive a two-year ban for them.

In its memo to BCCI members, the board said the following sanctions would be imposed:

A two-year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press to any cricket matches (domestic and international) in India;

A two-year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India;

A two-year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.



"...The BCCI Committee concluded that the actions by Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation..," read the order. pic.twitter.com/tcUlHuBTZk — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Earlier in March, Majumdar had denied Saha’s allegations and instead said his lawyers would send a defamation notice to the cricketer.

“There are always two sides to a story,” he said. He denied threatening Saha. “At no point did I cross the line,” he said.

Majumdar said that he had sent the texts to express “disappointment” towards Saha’s “unprofessional behaviour” for not showing up for an interview after promising to do so.

There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022

Saha, who had been dropped from the Indian team for the Test series against Sri Lanka, had received a lot of support from former India cricketers including the likes of Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag.