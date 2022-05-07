Santiago Nieva has stepped down from his role as the Indian boxing team’s High Performance Director. Nieva, who took charge of the national team in 2017, played a vital role in taking Indian boxing to greater heights.

“Indian boxing has benefited immensely with Santiago’s presence. He has played an instrumental role in crafting the growth of Indian boxing in the last five years and we thank him for all the efforts and hard work. On behalf of the Indian federation, I personally wish him the best for all the future endeavours,” said BFI president Ajay Singh.

Nieva’s five-year stint with the Indian national team includes achievements such as the highest-ever participation at the Tokyo Olympics and historic two medals in the 2019 Men’s World Championships.

He will now be the head coach of the Australian national boxing team.

“Good bye is always difficult but that’s how life works. I have had an amazing five years working along with the Boxing Federation of India and the talented boxers of the nation. I thank BFI for all their support during my time with the Indian team. I believe Indian boxing has great potential and it will continue to grow,” Nieva said.