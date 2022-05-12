Badminton, Uber Cup quarterfinals live updates: PV Sindhu and Co take on hosts Thailand
Follow all the updates from the Uber Cup quarterfinal action featuring India and Thailand.
Live updates
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 11-6 Ratchanok Intanon: A nice exchange at the net and on an error from Intanon, a confident Sindhu takes a five-point lead at the interval. Solid start.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 10-5 Ratchanok Intanon: Good pace from Sindhu early on. Keeping the shuttle downward as much as possible, and the control is there too... as we type that a good run of points ends with a bad miss by Sindhu, when the kill was imminent. But she continues to dictate and is not letting Intanon settle at all.
Uber Cup QF, IND vs THA – PV Sindhu 4-3 Ratchanok Intanon: Some lovely touch on display early on from Intanon, while Sindhu is a bit tight. But the Indian gets the serve on a service error and puts together a good little series of points.
Uber Cup quarterfinals, India vs Thailand – PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon: It’s the 12th meeting between these two former world champions. May, as Intanon is known as, has won the last three meetings. But Sindhu will fancy her chances here, being in better form in 2022.
12.25 pm: Indian women started Wednesday with an outside chance of topping the group and being seeded for the knockouts but they couldn’t get going against a strong Korean side and lost 5-0. Which meant they had to face one of the group toppers, and the draw pitted them against another strong side... hosts Thailand.
Here’s a recap of yesterday’s action.
Thomas and Uber Cup: Lakshya Sen and Co go down 2-3 vs Chinese Taipei, Korean women blank India 5-0
12.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from quarterfinals day at the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Bangkok.
Both Indian men’s team and women’s team are in action today in two huge knockout clashes. A win in the best-of-five matches will guarantee a medal. PV Sindhu and Co are in action first up and they take on hosts Thailand who will be led by Ratchanok Intanon. The match starts at 12.30 pm IST (and live in Indian on Sports18 and Voot Select).
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18