Field Watch Watch: Six Rafael Nadal moments of sheer magic from early in his career These shots from the legendary Spaniard probably don’t get the credit they deserve. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Rafael Nadal in action at the 2008 Australian Open | AFP / William West Those hidden Rafa gems hit different 🎞 Presenting a collection of stunning @RafaelNadal shots you've (probably) never seen before! pic.twitter.com/N2XQJSw7IV— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tennis Rafael nadal atp tour