Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the runs again as Mumbai got to 248/5 at stumps on day one of their Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai, chasing a record-extending 42nd title, got a strong opening partnership of 87 runs thanks to Jaiswal and skipper Prithvi Shaw (47 off 79).

Jaiswal, who scored centuries in both innings of Mumbai’s semifinal victory against Uttar Pradesh was in good touch once again. He scored a patient 163-ball 78 but couldn’t get a third ton on the trot and was dismissed by right-arm medium pacer Anubhav Agarwal.

Madhya Pradesh, who defeated Bengal in their semifinal clash, made a comeback with the ball after Mumbai’s opening stand. Armaan Jaffer (26) and Suved Parkar (18), in at No 3 and 4 respectively, got starts but couldn’t convert them into big scores.

From 87 for no loss, Mumbai found themselves in a spot of bother at 147/3. Jaiswal then departed with the team’s score being 185. Wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore, replacing the injured Aditya Tare, came to the crease on the back of a century in the semifinals. But the right-hander was dismissed for 24 and Mumbai were again in a tight spot at 228/5.

The in-form right hand-left hand duo of Sarfaraz Khan (40*) and Shams Mulani (12*) then steadied the ship and took Mumbai to stumps in a somewhat promising position. Khan and Mulani will need to start afresh on day two to help their team post a competitive total in order to gain the all-important first innings lead.

For Madhya Pradesh, Agarwal and off-spinner Saransh Jain picked two wickets apiece. Left-arm wrist spinner Kumar Kartikeya opened the bowling once again and went on to bowl a total of 31 overs, claiming the wicket of Jaffer in the 41st over of the innings, while right-arm medium pacer Gaurav Yadav was the fourth and final bowler used on the day and went wicketless in his 23 overs.