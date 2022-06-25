Field Watch Watch: Virat Kohli upper cuts Jasprit Bumrah for six in warm-up match ahead of Test in England Bumrah, who has been bowling for Leicester in the warm-up match ahead of the Test, dropped it short and Kohli was on to it in a flash. Scroll Staff An hour ago File image of Virat Kohli | AFP ✂️ | 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 6️⃣.What a shot! Kohli is now onto 44. Can he get to 5️⃣0️⃣ ? Find out. 👇 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/SFmJYQNe8u 👈🇮🇳 235/6, lead by 237🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EyOeZzhE1M— Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli Indian cricket team