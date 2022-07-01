Indian athletics Watch: Neeraj Chopra after new national record – ‘Thought I can do 90m but slow improvement is good’ Tokyo Champion Neeraj Chopra, in his first Diamond League appearance since 2018, threw yet another personal best. Scroll Staff Jul 01, 2022 · 12:32 am Updated Jul 01, 2022 · 12:36 am File image of Neeraj Chopra | PTI "I thought I could throw 90m today, but slow improvement is good!"@neeraj_chopra1 was happy with his Indian record at #StockholmDL🇮🇳 #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/O3jJgmCJ2n— Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 30, 2022 Neeraj Chopra at Stockholm Diamond League as it happened: Rewrites national record, bags 2nd place We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Athletics Indian athletics