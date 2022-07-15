More than 20 athletes from India will feature across 13 at the 2022 World Athletics Championships which are being held in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15 to 24.

Olympic Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be India’s best hope for a second World Championships medal, as will be long jumper M Sreeshankar.

The Indian athletes, as things stand, are spread across 13 track and field events.

India’s only medal at the World Athletics Championships was won by Anju Bobby George when she finished third in women’s long jump at the 2003 edition in Paris.

Here is the schedule for the events in which Indian athletes will be participating this time around:

Note: All times are in IST

Schedule for Indian men's events Athlete Event Qualifiers Semi-finals Finals (IST) Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase July 16: 05.45 am



Timing: 8:18.75

Result: Q

July 19: 07.50am

MP Jabir Men's 400m Hurdles July 17: 01.50am

July 18: 06.33am

July 20: 08.20am

M Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump July 16: 06.30am



Distance: 8.00m

Result: q July 17: 06.50am

Muhammed Anees Yahiya Men's Long Jump July 16: 06.30am



Distance: 7.73m N/A

Jeswin Aldrin Men's Long Jump July 16: 06.30am



Distance: 7.79m

N/A

Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple Jump July 22: 06.50am

July 24: 06.30am

Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple Jump July 22: 06.50am July 24: 06.30am Eldhose Paul Men's Triple Jump July 22: 06.50am July 24: 06.30am Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put July 16: 07.25am



DNS (Injury) N/A

Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw July 22: 05.35am

July 24: 07.05am

Rohit Yadav Men's Javelin Throw July 22: 05.35am

July 24: 07.05am

Sandeep Kumar Men's 20km Race Walking July 16: 03.40am



Timing: 1:31:58

Result: 40 Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh Men's 4x400m relay July 24: 06.10am

July 25: 08.05

All times in IST

Schedule for Indian women's events Athlete Event Qualifiers Semi-finals Finals Aishwarya Kailash Mishra 400m July 18: 12.30am

July 21: 07.15am

July 23: 07.45am

Parul Chaudhary 3000m Steeplechase July 16: 11.05pm

July 21: 08.15am

Parul Chaudhary 5000m women July 21: 04:55am July 24: 06:55am Annu Rani Javelin Throw July 21: 03.50am

July 23: 05.20am

Priyanka Goswami 20km Walk NA July 16: 01.40am



Timing: 1:39:42

Results: 34th All times in IST

The World Athletics Championship – Oregon 2022 – will be broadcast live in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX and will be streamed online on SonyLIV.