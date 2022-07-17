India in England 2022 Watch: Hardik Pandya says ‘always fancy my bouncers’ after brilliant four-for against England The 28-year-old got the key wickets of Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone in a fantastic spell of bowling. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Reuters 🗣️ "A short ball is a wicket-taking ball because eventually they have to take you on" 4-24, well bowled Hardik Pandya 💪#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1tQSD8njpU— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket indian cricket indian cricket team Hardik Pandya england vs india