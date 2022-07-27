PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and the hockey, table tennis and cricket teams will be among the star names for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

India won a total of 66 medals – 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze – at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, although 16 of those medals came in shooting which won’t be a part of the games this time around. Shooting, athletics, badminton, boxing, para powerlifting, squash, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling were the sports in which India won medals in 2018.

As compared to 16 at Gold Coast 2018, India will field athletes in 19 different sports this time around in Birmingham.

The most successful CWG for India happened when they hosted the games in New Delhi in 2010. They won a total of 101 medals back then. However, each of India’s next three most successful campaigns came overseas – Manchester 2002 (69 medals), Gold Coast 2018 (66 medals) and Glasgow 2014 (64 medals).

In the absence of shooting, there will be hopes on badminton, wrestling, boxing and weightlifting to prop up India’s medal tally.

India at CWG since independence Year City Gold Silver Bronze Total Position 1954 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 – 1958 Cardiff 2 1 0 3 8th 1966 Kingston 3 4 3 10 8th 1970 Edinburgh 5 3 4 12 6th 1974 Christchurch 4 8 3 15 6th 1978 Edmonton 5 4 6 15 6th 1982 Brisbane 5 8 3 16 6th 1990 Auckland 13 8 11 32 5th 1994 Victoria 6 11 7 24 6th 1998 Kuala Lampur 7 10 8 25 7th 2002 Manchester 30 22 17 69 4th 2006 Melbourne 22 17 11 50 4th 2010 New Delhi 38 27 36 101 2nd 2014 Glasgow 15 30 19 64 5th 2018 Gold Coast 26 20 20 66 3rd – Total 181 173 148 502 – Courtesy Sports Authority of India

Here’s a look at the full Indian contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham:

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra will undoubtedly be missed big-time in India’s athletics squad. After winning a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, he showed his class again with a silver at the Athletics World Championships recently. But the 24-year-old injured his groin during the event in Oregon and decided to skip the CWG this time, where he would have competed as the defending champion. However, India do have a large athletics contingent for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Seema Punia, Annu Rani, M Sreeshankar, Eldhose Paul and Jyothi Yarraji are among the names to watch out for. Medals might not be possible for many of the rising athletes in the contingent but athletics at CWG is usually a tough field and it will be a great place to see where some of them stand.

And while the build-up was marred by many controversies surrounding Indian athletics, high jump national record holder Tejaswin Shankar does finally feature in the list and could be in contention for a place on the podium.

MEN WOMEN Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase, 5000m) Jyothi Yarraji (100m Hurdles)

Nitender Rawat (Marathon) Bhawna Jat (Race Walking) M Sreeshankar (Long Jump) Ancy Sojan (Long Jump) Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Long Jump) Manpreet Kaur (Shot Put) Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump) Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon (Discus Throw) Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump) Seema Antil Punia (Discus Throw) Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump) Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) Tejaswin Shankar (High Jump) Shilpa Rani (Javelin Throw) Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m Relay)

Manju Bala Singh (Hammer Throw) DP Manu (Javelin Throw) Sarita Romit Singh (Hammer Throw) Rohit Yadav (Javelin Throw) Srabani Nanda (4x100m Relay) Sandeep Kumar (Race Walking) NS Simi (4x100m Relay) Amit Khatri (Race Walking) Hima Das (200m, 4x100m Relay) Amoj Jacob (4x400m Relay) Dutee Chand (4x100m Relay) Noah Nirmal Tom (4x400m Relay) R Ramesh (4x400m Relay) Muhammed Ajmal (4x400m Relay) Naganathan Pandi (4x400m Relay) *Some of the entries in CWG website are not expected to be part of contingent due to reports of failed dope tests. The names have been left out here, but there's been no official confirmation from AFI yet.

Badminton

PV Sindhu is the most decorated player in the Indian contingent. The former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist will lead the charge in women’s singles, while the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa will look to make a mark in the doubles. In the men’s side, four of the five members played a key role in the historic Thomas Cup triumph earlier this year. Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen edged out the in-form HS Prannoy for the singles spots based on the rankings criteria and will be keen to put step up on the big stage again. All eyes will also be on Satwik-Chirag, who had a breakthrough campaign in 2018, winning silver. Keep an eye out for the young doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who had a fantastic start to the year.

MEN WOMEN Kidambi Srikanth PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen Aakarshi Kashyap Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Treesa Jolly Chirag Shetty Gayatri Gopichand B Sumeeth Reddy Ashwini Ponnappa

Squash

The experienced trio of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghoshal will once again spearhead India’s challenge in squash. In 2018, India won two medals in squash – Dipika and Saurav won a silver in mixed doubles (it was the first mixed doubles medal in squash at CWG for India), while Dipika and Joshna won silver in women’s doubles.

In 14-year-old Anahat Singh, India have an exciting young talent to look out for.

MEN WOMEN Saurav Ghoshal Joshna Chinappa Ramit Tandon Dipika Pallikal Karthik Harinder Pal Sing Sandhu Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Abhay Singh Anahat Singh

Velavan Senthilkumar



Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain, with a Tokyo Olympics bronze medal, and Nikhat Zareen, the reigning world champion, are definitely two of the brightest medal prospects in India’s boxing squad. Among the men, there is plenty of experience with Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa in the mix.

MEN WOMEN Amit Panghal (51kg) Nitu Ganghas (48kg) Mohammed Husamuddin (57kg) Nikhat Zareen (50kg) Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) Jasmine Lamboria (60kg) Rohit Tokas (67kg) Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) Sumit Kundu (75kg) Ashish Kumar (80kg) Sanjeet Kumar (92kg) Sagar (+92kg) *Amit Panghal and Sumit Kundu's names are not on the official entries at the moment, although they are part of the contingent. A clarification on that is awaited

Hockey

Indian hockey experienced its biggest high in years at the Tokyo Olympics last year. While the men’s team won a memorable bronze, the women’s team reached an Olympics semifinal for the first time. Since then, both the men’s and women’s teams finished third in the FIH Pro League. The women’s team couldn’t reach the quarterfinals at the recently-concluded World Cup but has taken significant strides over the past years and will be confident of doing well in Birmingham. At the 2018 CWG, both the men’s and women’s teams had missed out on a medal after losing their respective bronze medal matches.

MEN WOMEN PR Sreejesh

Savita Punia

Krishan Bahadur Pathak Rajani Etimarpu Harmanpreet Singh Deep Grace Ekka Amit Rohidas Gurjit Kaur Surender Kumar Nikki Pradhan Varun Kumar Udita Jarmanpreet Singh Nisha Manpreet Singh Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam Nilakanta Sharma Monika Hardik Singh Neha Shamsher Singh Jyoti Vivek Sagar Prasad Navjot Kaur Jugraj Singh Salima Tete Gurjant Singh Vandana Katariya Mandeep Singh Lalremsiami Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Navneet Kaur Akashdeep Singh Sharmila Devi Abhishek Sangita Kumari

Table Tennis

India dominated in tables tennis at the Gold Coast Games and will be determined to prove their mettle again. In 2018, India finished at the top of the medals tally in TT with eight medals from nine events. Manika Batra will look to defend her women’s singles gold this time around while the experienced duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will lead the charge for the men’s team.

MEN WOMEN Sharath Kamal Manika Batra Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Diya Chitale Sanil Shetty Sreeja Akula Harmeet Desai Reeth Rishya

Weightlifting

All eyes will be on Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu as far as India’s weightlifting challenge is concerned. The 27-year-old was brilliant at CWG the last time around and returned with a gold medal. Punam Yadav and Vikas Thakur, who won gold and bronze respectively at Gold Coast, are also part of the squad for Birmingham. India won nine medals in weightlifting in 2018 and although there’s a new-look squad this time, they will be confident of doing well again. Watch out for Achinta Sheuli and Youth Olympic Games medallist Jeremy as well.

MEN WOMEN Sanket Mahadev (55kg)

Mirabai Chanu (49kg) Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) Bindyarani Devi (55kg) Achinta Sheuli (73kg) Popy Hazarika (59kg) Ajay Singh (81kg) Usha Kumara (87kg) Vikas Thakur (96kg) Purnima Pandey (+87kg) Gururaja (61kg) Harjinder Kaur (71kg) Lovepreet Singh (109kg) Punam Yadav (76kg) Gurdeep Singh (+109kg)

Wrestling

India have three Olympic medallists in the wrestling squad for Birmingham – Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Tokyo silver), Bajrang Punia (Tokyo bronze) and Sakshi Malik (Rio bronze). At the 2018 CWG, India won an impressive 12 medals at a 100% strike rate, including five gold. Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat were among the ones who won gold medals, while Sakshi and Divya Kakran had won bronze. The squad this time looks a lot different than the one four years ago but the firepower remains. It will be interesting to see if Sakshi Malik continues her resurgence, among other storylines to follow.

MEN WOMEN Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg)

Pooja Gehlot (50kg) Bajrang Punia (65kg) Vinesh Phogat (53kg) Naveen (74kg) Anshu Malik (57kg) Deepak Punia (86kg) Sakshi Malik (62kg) Deepak (97kg) Divya Kakran (68kg) Mohit Grewal (125kg) Pooja Sihag (76kg)

Cricket

Cricket will be featuring at the CWG for just the second time. After the men’s 50-over competition in 1998, this time it will be the women’s teams competing in the T20 format. India missed out on qualifying for the semifinals of the ODI World Cup earlier this year – the last multi-nation tournament – and will be keen to make a mark in Birmingham. They are placed in Group A along with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados.

India Squad Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma S Meghana Taniya Bhatia Yastika Bhatia Deepti Sharma Rajeshwari Gayakwad Pooja Vastrakar Megna Singh Renuka Thakur Jemimah Rodrigues Radha Yadav Harleen Deol Sneh Rana

Para-Powerlifting

At the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, India’s only para medal came in this sport with Sachin Chaudhary winning a bronze in the men’s heavyweight event.

MEN WOMEN Parmjeet Kumar (Lightweight) Sakina Khatun (Lightweight) Sudhir (Heavyweight) Manpreet Kaur (Lightweight) Like boxing, this list doesn't tally yet with the official site as well

Swimming

MEN Sajan Prakash (50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly) Srihari Nataraj (50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke) Kushagra Rawat (200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 1500m freestyle) Advait Page (1500m freestyle)

Para-Swimming

MEN Mukundan Niranjan (S7) Suyash Narayan Jadhav (S7)

Para-Athletics

MEN WOMEN Devender Kumar (Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64) Poonam Sharma (Shotput F55-57) Devendra Gahlot (Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64) Sharmila (Shotput F55-57) Santosh (Shotput F55-57) *Sharmila and Santosh are not mentioned on the official site

Para-Table Tennis

All eyes here will be on Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel.

MEN WOMEN Alagar Raj Aravindan Sonalben Manubhai Patel Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel Baby Sahana Ravi

Cycling

After a good showing at the recent Asian championships, the cyclists will look to continue their good performances in CWG as well.

MEN WOMEN Y Rojit Singh Triyasha Paul L Ronaldo Singh Meenakshi E David Bechkam Shushikala Agashe Esow Alben Mayuri Dhanraj Lute Vishvajeet Singh Naman Kapil Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti Dinesh Kumar Annantha Naryanan

Gymnastics

MEN WOMEN Satyajit Mondal Pranati Nayak Yogeshwar Singh Ruthuja Nataraj Saif Tamboli Protishta Samanta Bavleen Kaur (Rhythmic)

Judo

MEN WOMEN Vijay Kumar Yadav (60kg) Sushila Devi Likmabam (48kg) Jasleen Singh Saini (66kg) Suchika Tariyal (57kg) Deepak Deshwarl (100kg) Tulika Maan (+78kg)

Triathlon

MEN WOMEN Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol Pragnya Mohan Vishwanath Yadav Sanjana Sunil Joshi

Lawn Bowls

MEN WOMEN Dinesh Kumar Pinki Chandan Kumar Singh Lovely Choubey Navneet Singh Tania Choudhury Sunil Bahadur Nayanmoni Saikia Mridul Borgohain Rupa Rani Tirkey

Names in this list as provided by Sports Authority of India