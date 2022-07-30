Shikhar Dhawan will continue to lead India in the 50-over format as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the squad for the men’s team’s three-match ODI series to be played against Zimbabwe in Harare in August.

Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar are two prominent inclusions, both having had their injury troubles in recent times.

Rahul Tripathi also is a notable addition to the set-up.

Many first team players have evidently been rested, as the BCCI press release doesn’t mention any reasonings.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.