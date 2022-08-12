Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League after the star raider was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping Rs 2.26 crore. The 12 PKL franchises spent more than Rs 50 crore on 130 players during the player auction on August 5 and 6.

Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after he was acquired for Rs 1.70 crore (a record he held till Pawan Sehrawat was bid for).

Most expensive players in PKL season 9 auctions

Name  Position  Contracted amount  Team 
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat  Raider  Rs 2.26 crore  Tamil Thalaivas 
Vikash Khandola  Raider  Rs 1.7 crore  Bengaluru Bulls  
Fazel Atrachali  Defender  Rs 1.38 crore  Puneri Paltan 
Guman Singh  Raider  Rs 1.21 crore  U Mumba 
Pardeep Narwal   Raider  Rs 90 lakh (FBM)  UP Yoddha 
Sunil Kumar  Defender  Rs 90 lakh  Jaipur Pink Panthers 

Iranian Fazel Atrachali broke his own record for the most expensive defender and overseas player after being acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.38 crore.

Raider Guman Singh emerged as the most expensive category B player at the auction after being acquired for a Rs 1.21 crore by U Mumba.

Pardeep Narwal, the most expensive player in the last PKL player auction, returned to the UP Yoddha side after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at Rs 90 lakh. Sunil Kumar was the second-most expensive player in category B after Jaipur Pink Panthers acquired the defender for Rs 90 lakh.

Steelers snap Bastami

Amirhossein Bastami was most expensive player in category C, going to the Haryana Steelers for Rs 65.10 lakh. Ravi Kumar emerged as the surprise pick after he was acquired for Rs 64.10 lakh by Dabang Delhi K.C.

Jai Bhagwan, one of the 24 players who took part in the final of the 2022 Khelo India University Games, was acquired by U Mumba for Rs 10 lakh.

Amount spent by PKL teams

Team Total amount (In Indian Rupee) 
Tamil Thalaivas   4.40 crore 
Puneri Paltan  4.38 crore 
Telugu Titans  4.38 crore 
Jaipur Pink Panthers  4.37 crore 
Bengaluru Bulls  4.37 crore 
Dabang Delhi K.C.  4.31 crore 
Patna Pirates  4.31 crore 
UP Yoddha  4.29 crore 
Bengal Warriors  4.22 crore 
U Mumba  4.22 crore 
Gujarat Giants   3.85 crore 
Haryana Steelers   3.76 crore 