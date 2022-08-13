Field Watch Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara hits 22 runs in an over en route to another century for Sussex The right-hander scored 107 runs off 79 balls but Warwickshire managed to close out a narrow win against Sussex in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Twitter @SussexCCC 4 2 4 2 6 4TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022 💯 @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iJpV1fnIpv— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cheteshwar Pujara cricket sussex