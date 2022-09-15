A television mini-series dramatising the life of the late Shane Warne was described as “beyond disrespectful” on Thursday by the Australian cricket legend’s children.

The spin king died of natural causes at a luxury resort in Thailand in March aged 52, eliciting shock and grief from millions of fans around the world, along with celebrities and politicians.

Barely six months later, Australia’s Nine Network – who employed him for years as a commentator – announced this week it plans the two-part film “Warnie” to be broadcast next year.

“Over two big nights, Warnie will be the fitting tribute to one of the greatest Australians of all time, the Aussie larrikin who lived and loved large in the 9Network’s must-see drama event of 2023,” the broadcaster said.

Warne’s eldest daughter Brooke, 24, made clear her anger.

“Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our families (sic) life 6 months after he passed away?” she said in an Instagram story.

“You are beyond disrespectful.”

Warne’s other daughter Summer, 20, also hit out, writing on Instagram: “I would really like to know what goes through people’s heads to think this is okay?”

She called the Nine Network “a disgrace”.

“Have some respect. How disappointing, only 6 months after his passing and your (sic) already trying to make money off of this?”

Credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, Warne took 708 Test wickets as part of a dominant Australian team in the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a respected commentator.