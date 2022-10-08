Women’s T20 Asia Cup, India vs Bangladesh live: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma off to a flier
Follow for live updates of the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Bangladesh in Sylhet.
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana leads India with Harmanpreet Kaur out with a niggle, opts to bat first.
Live updates
India 91/0 after 10 overs: Another quiet over followed by a big one. That’s a nice tactical approach to this innings by India. They haven’t let Bangladesh build any pressure. Ritu Moni’s medium pace sets Shafali up nicely for a four and a six.
India 77/0 after 9 overs: A tidy over Sanjida, just four singles.
India 73/0 after 8 overs: A lovely pull past square leg, all along the ground, for four by Mandhana. She moves into 40s.
Ritu Moni, who had a good outing against India at the World Cup this year, into the attack.
India 65/0 after 7 overs: A tidy 7th over after a huge powerplay. Classic. 4 singles and a 2 off Sanjida’s over
India 59/0 after 6 overs: WHAT A POWERPLAY! India have come in some mood today. Another huge over that, starts with a hat-trick of fours for Mandhana (over midwicket, through extra cover and past square leg) and than Shafali finishes the over with another four.
Shafali Verma 26 (15 balls)
Smriti Mandhana 31 (21 balls)
India 42/0 after 5 overs: Big over followed by a quiet one as India respect the experience of Salma.
India 39/0 after 4 overs: BIG OVER! Small sample space but Shafali Verma looks the most relaxed she has in a while in the middle. Starting to already bat with a weight off her shoulders. A six over square leg, and two fours to finish that Trisna over.
India 22/0 after 3 overs: Good shot inside out by Mandhana off Salma Khatun, not as much elevation she’d have liked probably. But goes for four.
India 15/0 after 2 overs: Glorious shot over cover for four by Mandhana to welcome Trisna.
Time for left arm pace for Fariha Trisna... who, ICYMI:
Watch: Bangladesh’s Fariha Trisna takes hat-trick on T20I debut in Asia Cup win against Malaysia
India 7/0 after 1 over: Nice positive start by Shafali as Sanjida Akter Meghla starts with her slow left arm. Small signs, but she is moving well.
Shafali Verma is opening with Smriti Mandhana.
Nigar Sultana at the toss: Wanted to bowl first anyway because we have a good chasing record and bowlers have been doing well. Looking to restrict them to 120 or 130.
Smriti Mandhana at the toss: Harman, Hema and Radha are out with niggles today.
Match 14: Earlier in the day, a big win for Sri Lanka as they bowled Malaysia out for 33. Three teams on four points now.
Points table as things stand
|TEAM
|MAT
|WON
|LOST
|PTS
|IND
|4
|3
|1
|6
|PAK
|4
|3
|1
|6
|SL
|4
|3
|1
|6
|BAN
|3
|2
|1
|4
|THAI
|4
|2
|2
|4
|UAE
|4
|1
|3
|2
|ML
|5
|0
|5
|0
Bangladesh XI via BCCI: N Sultana (c)/(wk), Lata Mondal, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla
India XI via BCCI: S Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, KP Navgire, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.
TOSS: India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Seems like Smriti Mandhana is leading the side today.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Bangladesh in Sylhet. It’s match No 15 of the tournament.
After their stunning defeat against Thailand a day before, Pakistan turned things around in style to defeat India on Friday. That is kind of what Harmanpreet Kaur and Co would be hoping to do. After a rare defeat in women’s international cricket (only the third) against Pakistan, they will have their task cut out against defending champions Bangladesh, who have themselves blown hot and cold.
Squads
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Fariha Trisna, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sharmin Akhter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Shohely Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Shamima Sultana (wk), Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter