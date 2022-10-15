Earlier this year, Esha Singh, competing in her first ever senior-level World Cup, won three medals at the event in Cairo. On Saturday, at the same venue, the 17-year-old became the junior World Champion in the women’s 25m pistol event.

The Hyderabad shooter scored a solid 29 shots in the medal match, against Chinese shooter Feng Sixuan’s 25, to claim gold in her event at the ongoing ISSF World Championships.

Shooting: 17-year-old Esha Singh’s rise from the shadows to World Cup glory

This comes just a few days after she had teamed up with Vibhuti Bhatia and Naamya Kapoor to win India’s first medal at the elite competition - a bronze in the junior women’s 25m pistol team event.

Esha finished the initial qualification round in fourth position with a score of 581 (294 in precision and 287 in rapid). She then finished second in her ranking match, behind only China’s Shen Yiyao with 11 hits. But it was enough to take her through to the four-way medal match.

#ISSFWorldChampionship



Few days after she won bronze in the team event, Esha Singh has now won gold in the junior women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Championships pic.twitter.com/ktyOv6dim8 — The Field (@thefield_in) October 15, 2022

She had a solid start, hitting four shots out of five - better than each of her three opponents. She was tied on eight with Hungarian shooter Miriam Jako after the second series, but then took the lead after the third series - it was a lead she would comfortably maintain till the gold medal was secured.

Udhayveer Sidhu also won gold in 25m pistol junior men’s event.

Shooting World C’ship: Rudrankksh Patil wins gold medal in 10m air rifle, earns Paris Olympics quota

Esha’s gold though was India’s second so far in the competition, after Rudrankksh Patil won gold in the men’s 10m air rifle event - also claiming a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics.