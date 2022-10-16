Jan Frylinck scored 44 runs and took two wickets as Namibia defeated Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs to cause a major upset in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 opener on Sunday.

The left-handed Frylinck and JJ Smit, who made an unbeaten 31, lifted Namibia to 163/7 with their 69-run seventh-wicket stand, after being invited to bat first in Geelong.

Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 108 in 19 overs with David Wiese, Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo taking two wickets each in the team’s first of three opening-round matches.

The African team is on course for a second straight Super 12 place after achieving the feat on their T20 World Cup debut last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Namibia lost their openers inside three overs with returning fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera getting a wicket third ball when Michael van Lingen was caught at deep third-man.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton fell to a brilliant diving catch by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis after a 12-ball 20.

Stephan Baard and skipper Gerhard Erasmus attempted to rebuild with a stand of 41 but Sri Lanka’s bowlers kept chipping away with wickets.

Namibia slipped to 93/6 when spinner Maheesh Theekshana got big-hitter David Wiese caught behind for nought but Frylinck, who hit four fours in his 28-ball innings, and Smit had other ideas.

The pair took the attack to the opposition with five fours and two sixes in the final five overs.

Sri Lanka, who won the Asia Cup last month, lost Kusal Mendis for six when his top-edge off Wiese ballooned up to land in the gloves of Zane Green.

Ben Shikongo silenced the Sri Lankan fans when he sent back Pathum Nissanka for nine and Danushka Gunathilaka for nought on consecutive balls.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa played out the hat-trick ball, surviving a big lbw shout.

Frylinck, a left-arm seamer, then got Dhananjaya de Silva as Sri Lanka slipped to 40-4.

The left-handed Rajapaksa and skipper Dasun Shanaka, who made 29, attempted to put the chase back on track with a partnership of 34 but Bernard Scholtz broke the stand with his left-arm spin.

Scholtz got Rajapaksa out for 20 when he skied a shot and soon sent back Wanindu Hasaranga.

Frylinck ended captain Shanka’s resistance and the lower order soon followed to spark joyous celebrations when Wiese claimed the final wicket.

Here are some reactions to Namibia’s win against Sri Lanka:

Not the result we wanted 💔, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. #T20WorldCup #RoaringForGlory #SLvNAM pic.twitter.com/Ped5rilyDZ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 16, 2022

44 off 28 with the bat🏏

2/26 with the ball 🔥



All-round brilliance from Jan Frylinck 💪#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/isRm72UiNg — ICC (@ICC) October 16, 2022

Namibia 🇳🇦 has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna! 👏🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2022

Namibia has just registered their 27th T20I win in their 39th match!

Their top five victories against Test-playing nations are

1 vs Ireland in Oct 2021

3 vs Zimbabwe in May 2022

1 vs Sri Lanka in Oct 2022#T20WorldCup2022 #T20WC2022 #SLvNam #NamvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 16, 2022

Really feel for #SriLanka but a terrific start for Namibia at the #T20WorldCup - this is going to be such an open tournament..excited to be part of it! #SLvNAM — Hemant (@hemantbuch) October 16, 2022

T20 World Cup, you beauty. 😱👏 pic.twitter.com/WuysIMJowu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 16, 2022

Well that’s just outstanding by Namibia. Super in the field, disciplined bowling and tremendous late innings batting. Hard road for SL now, especially if rain is about. Looking forward to the expanded #t20worldcup in the future. #SLvNAM — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 16, 2022

I might have tipped on #BBCStumped this week that Sri Lanka could surprise a few people... Guess they’ve done that!#T20WorldCup — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) October 16, 2022

Namibiaaa!!!! From being bowled out for 96 against Sri Lanka almost exactly a year ago to beating them by 55 runs today. Super12s well within their sights. #Cricket #T20WorldCup — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) October 16, 2022

T20 is meant to be the great equalizer in our game.



Let everyone play this sport. Give them the platforms they deserve.



They shouldn’t have to win constantly at World Cups for this basic cricketing right.#T20WorldCup — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) October 16, 2022

What a win for Namibia 🇳🇦and what start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!! #T20WorldCup #SLvNAM — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) October 16, 2022

Remarkable. Namibia attack were excellent, the Sri Lankan batters...weren't, but that onslaught from Frylinck and Smit stands out a mile. Found fluency on a day where everyone struggled, and threw the game - and as a result the group, and the tournament - wide open. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MaG4y3b0u1 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 16, 2022

That is the 38th T20I win for a non-ICC Full Member v an ICC Full Member across 148 matches (25% wins) in 15 years. In ODIs there have been just 48 such wins across 393 matches (12% wins) in 47 years. T20 is the format of the underdog. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 16, 2022

The unpredictability of Sri Lanka:



Beat Pakistan twice

Beat India

Win the Asia Cup

Lose to Namibia#T20WorldCup #AsiaCup2022 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 16, 2022

Namibia now have more wins against full-member teams (IRE 2021 & SL 2022) than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the men's T20 World Cups and the same number of wins as Afghanistan and Ireland. #T20WorldCup #SLvNAM #Namibia — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 16, 2022

What a performance by Namibia! 👏👏👏

From 95/6 after 15 overs to end up with 163/7 was no mean achievement in itself. That they managed to beat Asia Cup Winners so convincingly shows the kind of progress they've made.

Embrace for more such upsets in this WC.#SLvsNAM #T20WC2022 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 16, 2022

What an upset we have on our hands here ..... Namibia are on fire, fielding like they own the stadium. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 16, 2022

That is Namibia's fourth ever win against an ICC Full Member nation & easily their biggest in terms of runs. It is the first time Sri Lanka have lost against a non-ICC Full Member in T20Is. #T20WorldCup — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 16, 2022

Biggest wins by runs for an Associate team vs a Full member team in T20Is

81 runs Afg vs Zim Sharjah 2016

59 runs Afg vs Zim Nagpur 2016

55 runs Nam vs SL Geelong 2022 *

54 runs UAE vs Ire Dubai 2021#T20WorldCup | #SLvNAM — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 16, 2022

What it means 💙



Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus will remember this moment for a long, long time 🙌#SLvNAM | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9rvHyt8LpZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 16, 2022

Sri Lanka, the current #AsiaCup2022 T20I champions and the only side to reach a WT20 final on three occasions (won 1, lost 2) has been defeated by Namibia, perhaps the second-best T20I side in Africa, by a massive margin of 55 runs!#T20WorldCup2022 #T20WC2022 #SLvNam #NamvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 16, 2022

Sri Lanka played poorly, obviously, but the story of the nqtch is how magnificently Namibia performed with bat, ball and in the field. Warning gong sounded for all teams in the WC that this is going to be a tough competition — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 16, 2022

Associate teams defeating Sri Lanka in men's international cricket:

Kenya🇰🇪 by 53 runs in ODI WC, 2003

Namibia🇳🇦 by 55 runs in T20 WC, 2022



An African team in 8th ODI WC, and an African team in 8th T20 WC.#T20WorldCup — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 16, 2022

Imagine what the margin does to #Namibia ‘s NRR. Might prove crucial for main draw qualification. — TarEEK! LaSCARE 👻🎃 (@tarequelaskar) October 16, 2022

Inputs from AFP