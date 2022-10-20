The Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants returned to winning ways after picking up wins at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Giants faced Pardeep Narwal’s UP Yoddhas and came up with a 51-45 win in a high scoring encounter. Later, the Bulls notched up a strong 17-point win, beating the Tamil Thalaivas 45-28.

Central to the Giants’ win was the performance of their captain Chandran Ranjit, who had been struggling for points so far this season - he had scored only 11 points from four matches before the tie against the Yoddhas.

But when his team needed him, the skipper jumped back into form, scoring 19 raid points and one tackle point to finish as top scorer in the match. He was well supported by Rakesh’s 16 points.

There was heavy resistance from the Yoddhas’ raiding department as Pardeep Narwal scored 17 points and Surender Gill notched up 14.

In the second match on the night, Bharat put in a Super 10 performance - scoring 12 - to lead the Bulls to their first win after two consecutive losses. Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal chipped in with seven and five respectively.

Meanwhile, Narender and Himanshu Singh scored 10 and 8 points respectively for the Thalaivas, who now have just one win from five matches.