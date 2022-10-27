Dabang Delhi endured their second loss of the season, and U Mumba came up with a good win to get back into a playoff position, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

After winning their first five matches of the season, defending champions Dabang Delhi lost two in a row, the latest loss coming against the Bengal Warriors who won 35-30.

Naveen Kumar, yet again, scored a Super 10, but it was matched by the 10 points Maninder Singh notched up for the Warriors.

The difference on the night was made by a solid Bengal defence. Vaibhav Garje on the right cover and Girish Ernak on the left corner were in solid form, picking up six and five tackle points respectively, to help the Warriors win their first match after two consecutive losses.

In the opening match of the night, U Mumba came up with a 37-29 win over Gujarat Giants, to leap-frog their opponents and move into sixth position in the table.

Though Rakesh did score a commendable Super 10 - 12 points - for the Giants, his effort was matched by Guman Singh who picked up the same number of points.

The Mumbai team though also had Iranian player Heidarali Ekrami to thank, as the raider picked up 10 points to help make the difference for his team.

This was the final day of action in Bengaluru, as the season now shifts to the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from October 28.