ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Mbangwa's passionate commentary, epic celebrations in Harare as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan Zimbabwe put in an incredible performance with the ball to defeat Pakistan by one run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 10:20 am Updated Yesterday · 10:53 am Twitter Screengrabs Elite Commentary off the final ball by @mmbangwa #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/mobEGCY6X2— Mark Howard (@MarkHoward03) October 27, 2022 The way people sang throughout the innings at Harare Sports Club was out of this world. I had to capture the final moments of the innings.A pitch invasion over a match on TV. A first and a lovely first pic.twitter.com/dNPFkZWKVh— Yvonne Mangunda 🇿🇼 (@yvonnemangunda) October 27, 2022 Celebrating yet another terrific performance! 🇿🇼#PAKvZIM | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0UUZTQ49eB— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket t20 world cup icc men's t20 world cup 2022 pakistan vs zimbabwe zimbabwe vs pakistan