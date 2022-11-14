Marcus Thuram, the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian, has been added to Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the Qatar tournament, a French Football Federation source confirmed to AFP.

Fifa World Cup: Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe give injury-plagued France hope ahead of Qatar trip

The 25-year-old Borussia Moenchengladbach striker, who is the 26th and final pick for the defending champions, has played four internationals, winning his most recent cap at last year’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Thuram has scored 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season and is second in the goalscoring charts in Germany.

Lilian Thuram was one of the star players in a France team captained by Deschamps that won the 1998 World Cup.

Deschamps last week selected 25 of a possible 26 players for the tournament in Qatar, where France will attempt to become the first team to defend their World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

France open the defence against Australia in Group D on November 22.