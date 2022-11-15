Mayank Agarwal, Kane Williamson, Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran were among the biggest names to be released by the franchises as the Indian Premier League window for retention came to a close on Monday.

The window for the 10 franchises to retain players for the TATA Indian Premier League 2023 season ended on 15 November 2022. 163 players were retained by the franchises whereas 85 players were released from their existing squads.

IPL 2023: Williamson, Bravo, Agarwal released – here’s a look at full list of retained players



