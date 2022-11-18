The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday invited applications for all five positions in the All India Senior Selection Committee (Men).

The board said that the candidates who wish to apply for the positions need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications to be considered.

Should have played a minimum of a) 7 Test matches; OR b) 30 First Class matches; OR c) 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches

Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago

No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.

The criteria in place doesn’t mention anything about T20 cricket. The Indian men have not won a ICC trophy since 2013, while they were knocked out from the last two ICC Men’s T20 World Cups held in the space of 12 months before the finals (group stage in 2021 and semifinals in 2022). India, in fact, are yet to win the T20 World Cup since 2007.

The deadline for the applications have been set as November 28.

According to a PTI report, Chetan Sharma (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Centra Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) were axed as a result of the fallout at the recent T20 World Cup. There is no official confirmation regarding the same. As per another report on ESPNCricinfo that also said the committee has been sacked, the selectors were not communicated of the decision yet by BCCI.

Recently, chairman of the selection committee Sharma had address a rare press conference – while the T20 World Cup was ongoing – to announce four different squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh assignments.