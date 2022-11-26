Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and defending champions Dabang Delhi KC emerged with wins on triple-header Friday in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their great recent form as they defeated Gujarat Giants 50-47. The Gujarat Giants put up a spirited fight in the final minutes of the match, but the Delhi players held their nerve and walked off the mat as winners of the match in the end.

Arjun Deshwal and Ankush’s brilliant performances at two ends of the mat propelled the Jaipur Pink Panthers to an emphatic win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Deshwal (12 points), V Ajith (9 points) and Ankush (5 points) completed a 41-26 rout that lifted them to second place on the table.

The Haryana Steelers put up a clinical performance, especially in the second half, to defeat Patna Pirates 33-23. Raider Manjeet emerged as the best player for Haryana with 10 points, while raider Meetu Sharma chipped in with 8 points in the game.