Portugal’s hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos said he had not even dreamt of starting a World Cup knockout match, let alone scoring three in his first start in the tournament.

Portugal proved to be too strong for Switzerland as they registered a 6-1 victory to storm into the quarterfinals in Qatar on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old striker was handed a surprise start ahead of five-times Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and rewarded coach Fernando Santos with a brilliant match-winning display.

“Not even in my wildest dreams did I think of making my first start in a World Cup knockout game and scoring three goals,” he said.

“But we have to think game by game and prepare for the game (quarter-final with Morocco). This result doesn’t matter now. We’re going to go all out in the next game.”

Here are some reactions to Portugal’s impressive win over Switzerland:

And what an incredible game by Gonçalo Ramos 👏🏼 Congrats! Sometimes he reminds me of the young @Podolski10. Especially when you see his first goal 😉 #PORSUI — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) December 6, 2022

What an incredible night for Goncalo Ramos. With all the pressure of replacing one of the footballing greats, he scores a hattrick. Remarkable. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2022

Gonçalo Ramos came into this game against Switzerland as Ronaldo’s replacement and had only played 33 minutes of international football.



He needed 67 minutes to score the first hat-trick of this World Cup. Wow! Parabéns. He is just 21 years. pic.twitter.com/Crs1MblSqj — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 6, 2022

28 – The round of 16 at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup produced 28 goals; the most scored during this stage in a single edition of the tournament since the round of 16 was reintroduced in 1986 (excl. shoot-outs). Goals. pic.twitter.com/g4DsMCp8jr — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 6, 2022

21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos—Three goals, one assist

23-year-old João Félix—Two goals, two assists

23-year-old Rafael Leão—Two goals



Portugal’s young stars bringing it at the World Cup 🌟 pic.twitter.com/vT1uXXULiy — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 6, 2022

Gonçalo Ramos has only played 85 minutes of World Cup football. 😮 pic.twitter.com/C8jlj20eV6 — Squawka (@Squawka) December 6, 2022

3 - Gonçalo Ramos is the first player to score a hat-trick on his first #FIFAWorldCup start since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002. Midas. pic.twitter.com/AN976d87hP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2022

This is the performance you hoped Portugal could produce with all that attacking quality. Fantastic to watch.



Bruno Fernandes seizing responsibility + Joao Felix liberated. The full-backs getting forward too.



Stunning display from Goncalo Ramos. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 6, 2022

‘Ronaldo, a role model’

Ramos was only two years old when Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal and has often spoken of his admiration for the 37-year-old.

The man of the match at the Lusail Stadium was asked how the dressing room – and Ronaldo – had reacted to the surprise team selection from Santos.

“Honestly no one in the team talked about it. Cristiano, as captain, did what he does, he helped, he talked to us, not only to myself but to my teammates,” he said.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a role model, he is an idol for many. I also like (Robert) Lewandowski and (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic,” he added

Ramos was only making his fourth appearance for the national side, having played ten minutes across two games in the group stage.

He only made his debut on November 17 in a pre-World Cup friendly against Nigeria, coming on as a 67th minute substitute and promptly scoring 15 minutes later with the fourth goal in a 4-0 win.

Born in Algarve, the forward has burst onto the scene with Benfica this season after being given an enhanced role as the central striker following the sale of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool.

He has scored 14 goals in 21 games in all competitions, quickly adjusting to his new role.

“My favorite position is forward, but last year I was asked to play in support of Darwin. It’s clear that with his departure a space opened up for me. It’s great to now have the role that I love the most,” he said in a recent interview.

Should he continue his impressive impact on this Portugal side in the quarter-final against Morocco he would surely find himself a target of the same kind of big money approach that saw Nunez leave.

But for now his thoughts are purely on contributing to Santos’ increasingly impressive side and he isn’t even taking his starting role for granted.

“That is something that doesn’t concern me. I always work to the fullest and hopefully that is evident,” he said.

Inputs from AFP