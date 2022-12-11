Australia in India 2022 Watch: How Kim Garth, former Irish allrounder, found she was making her Australia debut vs India Garth played for the world champions in the opening T20I of the five-match series against India at DY Patil stadium. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Australian pacer Kim Garth in the first T20I vs India | Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for BCCI This is special! 🥹Go behind the scenes in Mumbai and see the moment our coach Shelley tells Kim Garth she'll be making her Aussie debut, before she's handed her cap by Ellyse Perry! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/MuycqIP3Tt— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) December 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kim Garth Australia India Cricket Australia tour of India 2022