KL Rahul and Co moved to third place on the ICC World Test Championships points table after their win against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday.

India’s 12 points for the win took their tally to 55.77 win-percentage, and above Sri Lanka into third place.

Bangladesh vs India: KL Rahul and Co clinch first Test – ‘Lots of positives’, ‘Valuable WTC points’



It is a busy month of Test cricket, with the current top three all in action.

England went ahead of Pakistan on the standings of ICC World Test Championships cycle after taking a 2-0 lead in the away series. Australia are on the verge of extending their lead at the top, closing in on a win against South Africa in Brisbane.

WTC table after BANvsIND TEAM PCT (%) PTS MATCHES: W-L-D W L D SER PEN AUSTRALIA 75 108 8-1-3 8 1 3 4 0 SOUTH AFRICA 60 72 6-4-0 6 4 0 4 0 INDIA 55.77 87 7-4-2 7 4 2 5 -5 SRI LANKA 53.33 64 5-4-1 5 4 1 5 0 ENGLAND 44.44 112 9-8-4 9 8 4 6 -12 PAKISTAN 42.42 56 4-5-2 4 5 2 5 0 WEST INDIES 40.91 54 4-5-2 4 5 2 5 -2 NEW ZEALAND 25.93 28 2-6-1 2 6 1 4 0 BANGLADESH 12.12 16 1-9-1 1 9 1 6 0 PCT (%): Percentage L: Number of matches lost SER: Number of series played PTS: Number of points awarded D: Number of matches drawn PEN: Number of penalty overs

The current cycle runs from July 2021 to June 2023.

Standings via ICC website.