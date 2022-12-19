As Gonzalo Montiel’s spot-kick thumped the back of the net, a 36-year wait ended for Argentina, who won their third men’s Fifa World Cup title. Central to that win and celebration though was their inspirational captain Lionel Messi.
World over, the diminutive forward has been considered by many as the greatest footballer of all time with just one elusive title missing from well-decorated trophy cabinet.
On Sunday, that coveted piece of silverware had been captured, and just as congratulatory notes flooded in on social media for Argentina, there were special messages for the 35-year-old.
Of Lionel Messi, a mother’s love for Argentina and a destiny fulfilled
Lionel Messi prevails in a dance with Kylian Mbappe to enter pantheon of greats
Lionel Messi’s World Cup conquest: A privilege to witness
Fifa World Cup final, Argentina vs France as it happened: Messi and Co crowned World Champions
In photos: Lionel Messi and Argentina prevail over Kylian Mbappe’s brilliance to win Fifa World Cup
Messi, a man who transcends sport, was finally a world champion. A feat that had been long-awaited by fans and fellow-athletes alike.
“Time and time again you @leomessi have redefined greatness. It’s a privilege to watch you,” penned tennis legend Roger Federer about Messi, who won the golden ball award.
Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar posted: “Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi!”
Meanwhile LeBron James kept his post simple with the word “Messi” followed by the emojis for a salute, goat and applause.
Brazil great Pele posted: “Certainly Diego is smiling now.”
Here’s a look at some of the social media posts made by athletes across sports about Messi winning the World Cup: