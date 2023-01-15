ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Watch: Shafali Verma slams 26 runs in one over against South Africa in U19 T20 World Cup The Indian captain was at her best as she set the tone at the top of the order in what proved to be a fantastic run-chase by her team. Scroll Staff An hour ago Shafali Verma in action | Twitter @BCCIWomen SMASHED🏏 @TheShafaliVerma takes Nini to the cleaners! 26 off the over! Watch the full match highlight only on #FanCode👉 https://t.co/gyoXD5iVB2 @BCCIWomen#ShuruaatYaheenSe #U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KouxwOQ52E— FanCode (@FanCode) January 14, 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, IND vs SA as it happened: Shweta Sehrawat powers India to 7-wicket win We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket indian cricket indian women's cricket team icc under-19 women's t20 world cup 2023 Shafali Verma