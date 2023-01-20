Following an attempted run-out at the non-striker’s end which was given not out by the umpires at the Big Bash League earlier this month, the Marylebourne Cricket Club released a statement on the incident clarifying its interpretation of this Law.

The incident involved Adam Zampa attempting to run-out the non-striker Tom Rogers. The batter was clearly far away from the crease but the decision was referred to the TV Umpire, who ruled it not out because “the bowler’s arm has gone past the vertical.”

The MCC, considered the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, acknowledged the ambiguity in the wording of the Law 38.3 which could lead to confusion and added that they are therefore moving to change the wording of to deliver better clarity.

The new Law 38.3.2 now reads: “Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law.

In a statement released by MCC on Thursday, they said: “The current wording led some to think that if the non-striker left his/her ground before the expected moment of release, then the run-out could happen at any moment, even after the bowler had gone through the bowling action. That was never the intention of this Law, nor the way it was ever interpreted by MCC.”

It added, “It is important to note that this does not change the way the Law should be interpreted – it has been interpreted that way for the past six years, without much misunderstanding. However, the intention is that this will make things clearer.”

The MCC made it clear that the purpose of the decision is not to alter how the Law should be interpreted or the way it has been followed in the previous six years but instead, clarify it.