U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, IND vs SL live: Titas, Mannat strike after Shafali opts to bowl
Follow live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in the Super Six stage at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.
SL 16/2 (4 overs): An eventful over from Mannat as Vihanga survives. Gunarathne gets a thick outside edge for four off the first ball. Then, off the last ball, Vihanga puts in a dive and the umpire says not-out but the replay shows she was short.
SL 9/2 (2 overs): Another fine over from Titas, just a single from it. She’s settled into a nice rhythm.
SL 8/2 (1.4 overs): OUT! Mannat Kashyap takes the new ball from the other end and strikes in her first over. A wonderful delivery by the left-arm spinner and Nisansala (2 off 5) edges it to Soumya Tiwari (possibly India’s best fielder) in the slips.
SL 3/1 (1 over): Top start to the match by Titas. She picks a wicket and concedes just three runs in the first over.
SL 0/1 (0.1 overs): OUT! A dream start for Titas India! The right-arm pacer pitches the first ball up and Senarathne drives it straight to Archana Devi at cover.
5.15 pm: All right, so the players have taken the field and we’re ready for play. Right-arm pacer Titas Sadhu has the new ball in hand for India. Here we go!
Sri Lanka’s playing XI: Nethmi Senarathne, Sumudu Nisansala (w), Vishmi Gunaratne (c), Dewmi Vihanga, Manudi Nanayakkara, Umaya Rathnayake, Dulanga Dissanayake, Vihara Sewwandi, Rashmi Nethranjalee, Vidushika Perera, Rishmi Sanjana.
India’s playing XI: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Soumya Tiwari, Titas Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Sonam Yadav, Hrishita Basu, Mannat Kashyap.
Team news: India have made just one change to their playing XI from the game previous against Australia – Soumya Tiwari replaces Sonia Mendhiya.
Toss update: Shafali Verma has won the toss and India will field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in the Super Six stage at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.
After remaining undefeated across their three games in the group stage, India were handed a big loss by Australia in their first game of the Super Six stage. Now, Shafali Verma and Co need a comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka to have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.
Group 1 standings
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|+2.348
|4
|India U19
|3
|2
|1
|+1.905
|4
|South Africa
|3
|2
|1
|+0.508
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|2
|1
|+0.251
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|-2.950
|0
|UAE U19
|2
|0
|2
|-4.175
|0
Here’s a look at India’s squad:
Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam, Yashasri Soppadhandhi.
Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC.
