Former Sri Lankan batsman Chandika Hathurusingha will return as head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team after a largely successful tenure with the side between 2014 and 2017, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The 54-year-old Sri Lankan has reached a two-year term with the board that starts from February 2023, the BCB said in a statement.

“Chandika’s experience and knowledge of Bangladesh cricket will be an advantage for him and will benefit the players,” said BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

“He is a proven tactician and we have seen his impact on the national team during his first assignment.”

Hathurusingha, who resigned as the assistant coach of Cricket New South Wales earlier Tuesday, will replace South African Russell Domingo.

Domingo stepped down as the Bangladesh head coach in December, days after the side’s disappointing Test series defeat at home to India, with a year left on his contract.

“It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again,” a BCB statement quoted Hathurusingha as saying.

“I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I’m looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes,” he said.

Hathurusingha helped Bangladesh reach the quarter-final in the World Cup 2015 and win one-day international series against Pakistan, India and South Africa during his previous stint as the Bangladesh head coach.

Bangladesh also recorded memorable Test wins against England, Australia and Sri Lanka during his first spell.

He resigned in November 2017 after a disappointing series in South Africa and took charge of his native Sri Lanka team.

His new tenure will begin with a series against England, who arrive in Bangladesh in late February to play three ODIs and as many Twenty20 internationals.