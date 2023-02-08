After a heavy defeat against Australia in their first warmup game ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, India bounced back thanks to a blazing knock by Richa Ghosh and earned a 52-run victory against Bangladesh in their second and final warmup game on Wednesday.

Ghosh, batting at No 4, slammed an unbeaten 91 off 56 balls, with three fours and nine sixes, to help India post a total of 183/5 after winning the toss and opting to bat first at the Coetzenburg Oval in Stellenbosch. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 131/8 in their 20 overs.

Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hadn’t played against Australia and sat out the Bangladesh game as well. Smriti Mandhana, too, didn’t play on Wednesday as India went in with a considerably depleted batting order.

The top three batters – Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol – couldn’t get going but Ghosh got together with Jemimah Rodrigues (41 off 27) to add a match-winning 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar also contributed with a crucial 13* off 4, with two sixes, at the end batting at No 7.

In reply, Bangladesh found themselves in a promising position at 64/2 at the halfway stage of their innings, but opener Murshida Khatun was dismissed for 32 by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav soon after the drinks interval and India went on to take control thereafter.

Skipper Nigar Sultana was the top scorer for with 40 runs from 36 balls at No 4, but none of the other batters could make a significant contribution for Bangladesh.

Leg-spinner Devika Vaidya was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 2/21 from three overs, while Radha, Shafali, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Anjali Sarvani took one wicket apiece.

It was a much-needed victory for India as they head towards their World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday.