WPL 2023, auction live: Mandhana and Perry to RCB, Kaur to MI, Rodrigues to DC
Follow all the updates through the day as five teams look to fill up a maximum of 90 slots.
Batters-1 set: DC have started things off with a bang in this set. Shafali Verma goes to the Capitals for Rs 2 crore.
Batters-1 set: Shafali Verma of course has a bidding war. DC and MI.
Batters-1 set: Unsold. Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt (WOW!). Shafali Verma next.
Batters-1 set: Meg Lanning to DC for Rs 1.10 Crore. Wow. That’s some way to sign your first two.
Batters-1 set: DC sign their first player. Jemimah Rodrigues Rs 2.20 crore.
Batters-1 set: MI come in late for Jemimah. Of course! Rs 2 crore and counting.
Batters-1 set: Beth Mooney and Sophia Dunkley to potentially open for Gujarat Giants. Next up is Jemimah and yep, we are already at Rs 1 crore and counting. UP and Delhi going for her.
Batters-1 set: Sophia Dunkley to GG for Rs 60 lakh. That is another steal.
Batters-1 set: And now time for the batters. Some big names here in this set. DC and GG are interested in Sophia Dunkley.
Batters-1 set
|Name
|Country
|Base price
|Suzie Bates
|New Zealand
|30
|Tammy Beaumont
|England
|30
|Tazmin Brits
|South Africa
|30
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|30
|Meg Lanning
|Australia
|50
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|India
|50
Marquee set 2: Amelia Kerr. Rs 1 crore to MI! That is a huge steal.
Marquee set 2: South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail goes to UP Warriorz for Rs 1 crore.
Marquee set 2: Delhi Capitals, who have CricViz assisting them, yet to sign a player. Remember there is plenty of value later in the auction.
Marquee set 2: GG get Beth Mooney for Rs 2 crore.
Marquee set 2: MI want Mooney. This is not going to be cheap. GG come in too, DC showed interest. Mahela steps in. Rs 1.8 crore at the moment.
Marquee set 2: Beth Mooney next. RCB going for her again! This is surely tactical from them. MI want her too. RCB won’t go for much more surely.
Marquee set 2: UPW get Tahlia McGrath for Rs 1.4 crore.
Marquee set 2: Next up is Tahlia McGrath. A late entry from UP for Rs 1.4 crore when GG seemed set.
Marquee set 2: Nat Sciver-Brunt to MI for Rs 3.2 crore.
Marquee set 2: Nat Sciver-Brunt time. MI and UP going big, nearly Rs 3 crore.
Marquee set 2: RCB going big! Renuka Singh Thakur for Rs 1.5 crore. That is such a strong core, but the eyes must be on the budget now.
Marquee set 2: UP Warriorz get their marquee Indian buy. Deepti Sharma gets Rs 2.6 Crore.
Marquee set 2: UP come in late for Deepti. Looked like she was getting to MI... and they come back in at Rs 2.4 crore.
Marquee set 2: Expecting DC will be active in this set. Yet to sign a player. GG and MI were interested too for Deepti.
Marquee set 2: We begin with Deepti Sharma. Expect some good bids here.
Purse remaining: RCB have spent nearly half the budget for three players but they have got three match-winners. Hesson just says they are happy with these three and reckons maybe other teams are a little wary of the budget.
Marquee Set 1
|Player name
|Country
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Bid (In Rs Lakh)
|Team
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|50
|50
|RCB
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|50
|180
|UPW
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|50
|320
|GG
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|50
|180
|MI
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|50
|340
|RCB
|Hayley Matthews
|West Indies
|40
|Unsold
|TBD
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|50
|170
|RCB
Marquee set 2 coming up
|2023 Set
|Player name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|M2
|Shabnim Ismail
|South Africa
|34
|Bowler
|40
|M2
|Amelia Kerr
|New Zealand
|22
|All-rounder
|40
|M2
|Tahlia Mcgrath
|Australia
|27
|All-rounder
|40
|M2
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|40
|M2
|Natalie Sciver
|England
|30
|All-rounder
|50
|M2
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|50
|M2
|Renuka Singh
|India
|27
|Bowler
|50
Marquee set 1: Here’s how the marquee set went.
Marquee set 1: Sophie Ecclestone to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 crore.
Marquee set 1: Ellyse Perry to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore. Ee sala?
Marquee set 1: And it’s Ellyse Perry time. RCB and DC in the early bidding.
Marquee set 1: ASH GARDNER TO GIANTS FOR Rs 3.20 crore.
Marquee set 1: Unsold Hayley Matthews for now. Next up is Ash Gardner and she is nearing Rs 3 crore already. MI, GG, UP are all interested.
Marquee set 1: Sophie Devine is next and she goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore for her base price of Rs 50 Lakh. That’s a steal, there.
Marquee set 1: Harmanpreet Kaur to MI for Rs 1.8 crore.
Marquee set 1: Harmanpreet Kaur next. MI and RCB and DC are in the fray. At 1.7 crore UP come in.
Marquee set 1: SMRITI MANDHANA TO RCB FOR Rs 3.40 crore. The 18s of the Indian national team unite!
Marquee set 1: It’s MI and RCB only for now. Rs 3 crore and counting.
Marquee set 1: The initial bidding is between MI and RCB for Mandhana.
Marquee set 1: The first name is Smriti Mandhana, what a start.
Marquee set 1: Here we go, some big names.
Marquee Set 1
|Player name
|Country
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|All-rounder
|50
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|All-rounder
|50
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|All-rounder
|50
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|All-rounder
|50
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|Batter
|50
|Hayley Matthews
|West Indies
|All-rounder
|40
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|All-rounder
|50
2.35 pm: Here we go, we should get underway anytime now. Looks like we will have a logo unveiling at the start.
Ahead of #WPLAuction, plugging this recollection by Harmanpreet Kaur of what WBBL meant to her in 2016. It is what it will mean for some young cricketers in 2023.
Do you remember your WBBL debut and a six that you hit over cover (December 2016)?
Yes, yes. I remember. (Smiles). I remember before going to play that WBBL... in the beginning of this interview, we spoke about the sweep shot. I always liked to play on the leg side. Off side was something that was a little worrisome for me. That time I was working with Harshal Pathak. The entire time, he made me only bat on the offside. He told me ‘you are not going to play a single shot on the leg side. Practice only offside shots, forget about the leg side.’ That game also I initially started playing leg side, even though I didn’t practice for six months playing any shot there. But then, inside me, there was this feeling. The offside fielders were up and I just wanted to play that shot. When I hit, even I was surprised. I practised it a lot but that was the first time I hit it that well in a match. It was good to see that I got a lot of positive response for it.
I remember the bowler’s reaction for it. Gemma Triscari could barely believe what she had seen. Adam Gilchrist on air too. And so, from there in WBBL now we have the Women’s Premier League. It’s obvious WBBL played a big role in your career, this league will end up doing something similar for the Indians right?
It will. I know how important for me WBBL, Kia Super League and The Hundred were. Domestic cricket is not sufficient for a player to improve. When you have a top league, I know how important it is to improve day by day. It is going to play a big role for all players. In the WPL, all games will be on television and nobody is going to miss out on the domestic talent. That is a key point. I am actually looking forward to seeing all the young talent in India.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of WPL 2023 player auction.
It’s a day many of us have waited for. The Indian Premier League ventures into the women’s game, and as the adage goes, better late than never. We should have probably been here a few years back but it is now here and it is already bringing in the big bucks for BCCI.
More than 400 players are in the final player list (it appears to have grown from 409 to 448) and 90 slots are available to be filled. It is a little bit of a shame that the first edition is going to be with only five teams (which means only a total of 60 Indian cricketers could be selected) but even otherwise, this has the potential to be a game-changing day for the women’s game.
The first two sets of marquee players
|2023 Set
|Player name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|M1
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|33
|All-rounder
|50
|M1
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|23
|All-rounder
|50
|M1
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|25
|All-rounder
|50
|M1
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|33
|All-rounder
|50
|M1
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|26
|Batter
|50
|M1
|Hayley Matthews
|West Indies
|24
|All-rounder
|40
|M1
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|32
|All-rounder
|50
|M2
|Shabnim Ismail
|South Africa
|34
|Bowler
|40
|M2
|Amelia Kerr
|New Zealand
|22
|All-rounder
|40
|M2
|Tahlia Mcgrath
|Australia
|27
|All-rounder
|40
|M2
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|40
|M2
|Natalie Sciver
|England
|30
|All-rounder
|50
|M2
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|50
|M2
|Renuka Singh
|India
|27
|Bowler
|50
The auction is live on JioCinema and Sports18 in India.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy ViaCom18 / BCCI.