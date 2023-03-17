IPL 2023 Watch: TV or digital? Star, JioCinema go head-to-head with IPL 2023 promos featuring Dhoni, Kohli While Star renewed its television deal, Viacom18 bagged exclusive digital rights in the subcontinent for the 2023-2027 cycle. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Screengrab via Star Sports and JioCinema | Official Twitter handles of Star and JioCinema Aaye hai @imvKohli aur saath hai Shor Squad 🔊 🔊. Toh jab aap TV par dekhoge #TATAIPL2023, har ghar banega stadium!!Watch TATA IPL LIVE on the Star Sports Network, starting 31st March.#IPLonStar #BetterTogether #ShorOn #GameOn pic.twitter.com/LPvAXsTB5n— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 17, 2023 Dekho kya keh rahe hain Mahi aur Surya, it's time to upgrade to JioCinema!Catch all the action of #TATAIPL in 4K resolution & multi-cam feature on JioCinema. Available for FREE in 12 languages across all telecom operators. #TATAIPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema @msdhoni @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/zfwDXZKM0v— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 16, 2023 From the archive:IPL media rights: BCCI earns big. Now, will Indian cricket fans earn their importance as well?IPL media rights for 2023-’27 sold for Rs 48,390 crore; Star India win TV deal, Viacom18 bag digital We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL 2023 Virat Kohli MS Dhoni