Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

U-19 World Cup leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra comes in.

Here’s our conversation from her earlier: Meet Parshavi Chopra, India’s U-19 bowler who was inspired by Shane Warne to take up leg spin

TOSS: UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to field first.

2:50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 15 and Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will be hoping to get a win that will take them closer to a Top 3 finish. They take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s undefeated Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

UP Warriorz have a task on their hands. They must prevail in the points table mayhem to finish in the Top 3. At this stage, it’d seem 8 points are sufficient for UPW. After coming off a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they go up against an unbeaten and already-qualified Mumbai Indians.

And oh yes, it’s the second of Harmanpreet Kaur vs Alyssa Healy derbys. Where does luck turn to today?

First innings: UPW 159/6 after 20 overs

Second innings: MI 164/2 after 17.3 overs

Remaining matches

MATCH NO. DAY Date Match Timing IST Venue
15 Sat 18-Mar-23 MI vs UPW 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
16 Sat 18-Mar-23 RCB vs GG 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI
17 Mon 20-Mar-23 GG vs UPW 3:30 PM Brabourne - CCI
18 Mon 20-Mar-23 MI vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
19 Tue 21-Mar-23 RCB vs MI 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
20 Tue 21-Mar-23 UPW vs DC 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI
21 Fri 24-Mar-23 Eliminator 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
22 Sun 26-Mar-23 Final 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI

