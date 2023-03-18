WPL 2023, MI vs UPW live blog: MI asked to bat first, Parshavi Chopra makes debut for UPW
Toss: UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to field first.
Live updates
Teams:
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
U-19 World Cup leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra comes in.
Here’s our conversation from her earlier: Meet Parshavi Chopra, India’s U-19 bowler who was inspired by Shane Warne to take up leg spin
2:50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 15 and Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will be hoping to get a win that will take them closer to a Top 3 finish. They take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s undefeated Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
UP Warriorz have a task on their hands. They must prevail in the points table mayhem to finish in the Top 3. At this stage, it’d seem 8 points are sufficient for UPW. After coming off a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they go up against an unbeaten and already-qualified Mumbai Indians.
And oh yes, it’s the second of Harmanpreet Kaur vs Alyssa Healy derbys. Where does luck turn to today?
TOSS: Alyssa Healy opts to bat first
First innings: UPW 159/6 after 20 overs
Second innings: MI 164/2 after 17.3 overs
Remaining matches
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|Date
|Match
|Timing IST
|Venue
|15
|Sat
|18-Mar-23
|MI vs UPW
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|16
|Sat
|18-Mar-23
|RCB vs GG
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|17
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|GG vs UPW
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|18
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|19
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|RCB vs MI
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|20
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|UPW vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|21
|Fri
|24-Mar-23
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|Sun
|26-Mar-23
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema