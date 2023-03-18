WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants live: GG ask RCB to chase, Renuka misses out
Follow updates of match No 16 at WPL 2023.
Toss: Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat first.
Live updates
7:20 pm: Important to note that GG have tinkered their batting line-up (AGAIN!) as they bring back Sabbhineni Meghana into the middle order. After multiple changes in the opening duo through this tournament, it is now the middle-order’s turn. With this move, their top-scoring batters Harleen Deol and Ashleigh Gardner, could be moved out of their positions.
Meanwhile, Renuka Singh Thakur who has picked up just one wicket in the tournament so far is finally excluded. Preeti Bose, the spinner returns.
7:10 pm: The Royal Challengers Bangalore have to worry about their chances following UP Warriorz’s five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Their chances are pretty much done but it remains a must-win encounter for them to keep the mathematical possibility alive. Gujarat Giants too have to win this game to edge out UP Warriorz, who look like their closest competitors at the moment.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
TOSS: Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first.
6:55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 16 and Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Giants in a bottom-of-the table clash.
With UP Warriorz handing Mumbai Indians their first defeat not so long ago at the DY Patil Stadium, RCB are all but out of the top-three race before this clash at CCI. They now not only need to win but win big in their last two matches and still hope for favours elsewhere. GG too will need a favour from elsewhere but at least are slightly better placed in the fact that they face UPW and can still hope to reach 8 points.
Remaining matches
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|Date
|Match
|Timing IST
|Venue
|16
|Sat
|18-Mar-23
|RCB vs GG
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|17
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|GG vs UPW
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|18
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|19
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|RCB vs MI
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|20
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|UPW vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|21
|Fri
|24-Mar-23
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|Sun
|26-Mar-23
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
