Toss at 3 pm
Scenarios: If UP Warriorz win, they confirm their place in the top three. Gujarat Giants need to win big (really big) and then hope UPW lose (lose big) in their last match as well as RCB don’t win.
Live updates
GG 105/3 after 12 overs: And this partnership is going along nicely for GG. A 15-run over off Ecclestone is a huge bonus. Two fours and a six for Gardner, she is on the charge again.
GG 90/3 after 11 overs: An over for Harris as if UPW don’t have enough spin options. Gardner and Hemalatha hit a four each through the offside.
GG 79/3 after 10 overs: A big positive from GG’s tournament will have to be Hemalatha’s batting. She has been regularly impressive down the order, if the Indian selectors are watching. A four and six to finish that Gayakwad over.
GG 67/3 after 9 overs: A four in that Anjali over for Hemalatha but UP have things under control now. Time for timeout.
GG 60/3 after 8 overs: Prime Ecclestone, that over. Just absolutely nothing loose. Gardner and Hemalatha under dot-ball pressure early on, but they can’t go too hard at the moment either.
GG 58/3 after 7 overs: Parshavi with a tight first over, just one four down the ground for Hemalatha.
GG 50/3 after 6 overs: WICKET! The powerplay has been turned on its head. GG are looking for a big score and have lost their top three in the powerplay. Deol c Simran b Gayakwad 4 (7 balls)
Indeed: Anjali Sarvani has caught up with Radha Yadav with 5 catches for the tournament.
Wonder if Anjali Sarvani has the most catches for a non-keeper this tournament. Won’t be far off.
GG 45/2 after 5.1 overs: WICKET! And one brings two. Both openers are gone. Similar to the fours she had hit over cover in Gayakwad’s previous over, but this one turns and the outside edge caught at short third. Dunkley c Anjali b Gayakwad 23 (13 balls)
GG 45/1 after 5 overs: A four for Harleen off the second ball she faces but a terrific over by Anjali.
GG 41/1 after 4.1 overs: WICKET! Around the wicket from Anjali and the length gets LW into a tangle. Off the pad onto the stumps. Wolvaardt b Anjali 17 (13 balls)
GG 41/0 after 4 overs: A four for Dunkley and a six for Wolvaardt to welcome Deepti into the attack. This is a terrific start.
Healy bringing out the big guns early. Deepti Sharma into the attack.
GG 29/0 after 3 overs: And that is why they needed that Ecclestone over. Just three runs. A stumping review against Dunkley, and a LBW review against Wolvaardt but no wickets. UPW lose a review.
Ecclestone brought in early perhaps after that fiery start.
GG 26/0 after 2 overs: And early signs that Gujarat have come here to mean business. Going down swinging. Two fours for Dunkley, lofted over the offside. Then a six for Wolvaardt over long on.
Time for Gayakwad’s left-arm spin.
GG 11/0 after 1 over: A signature square cut for four by Wolvaardt to kick things off. Good fielding by Navgire to stop a four off the last ball but Dunkley gets three.
Gujarat Giants, playing their 8th match, need to win and win BIG to stand any chance. They need a big total on board for starters. Dunkley and Wolvaardt in the middle. Anjali to start off with her left-arm seam.
Parshavi Chopra keeps her place in the XI for UPW:
3.22 pm: Of course, we speak about GG’s batting rate. But they have been at the receiving end of Grace Harris, Shafali Verma and Sophie Devine’s knocks, and that’s why their NRR is where it is right now.
3.15 pm: Gujarat Giants’s batting has been an issue, they strike well below the rate other teams are going at. If they have to win today, their batting has to big. (If that is even part of their plans...)
Ecclestone will take solitary lead in the Purple Cap race if she picks up a wicket today.
UPW XI: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra
GG XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer
Team news: Change has been constant for GG and they make one more today. Monica Patel comes in for S Meghana. UPW are unchanged.
TOSS: Sneh Rana wins the toss and opts to bat
2.55 pm: Gujarat Giants are there whey they are partly because of not able to finding right combinations and their problems began before the tournament started. And Deandra Dottin’s statement has only made it seem worse.
02.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 17 and UP Warriorz take on Gujarat Giants in the first of double-header fixtures today.
And potentially, in the next few hours, we will know the identity of the top three that will take part in the playoffs. UP Warriorz win this match against a struggling Giants, they are through to the playoffs alongside Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
In their previous meeting, it was a Grace Harris special:
First innings: GG 169/6 at the end of 20 overs
Second innings: UPW 175/7 after 19.5 overs
Remaining matches
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|Date
|Match
|Timing IST
|Venue
|17
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|GG vs UPW
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|18
|Mon
|20-Mar-23
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|19
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|RCB vs MI
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|20
|Tue
|21-Mar-23
|UPW vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
|21
|Fri
|24-Mar-23
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|Sun
|26-Mar-23
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne - CCI
