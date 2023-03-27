WPL 2023 Watch, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians are crowned champions of inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI defeated Delhi Capitals in an entertaining final. Scroll Staff Mar 27, 2023 · 12:21 am Sportzpics / WPL 𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦! 🏆@mipaltan captain @ImHarmanpreet receives the #TATAWPL Trophy from BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ZWoyslGTz8— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜!😉Celebrations all around in @mipaltan's camp! #TATAWPL | #DCvMI | #Final pic.twitter.com/NkAazojfbQ— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. WPL 2023 WPL Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Harmanpreet Kaur