IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: 'Virat Kohli is hilarious' – Sunil Chhetri after visiting RCB training session RCB begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Sunil Chhetri (L) with Virat Kohli | Twitter/Royal Challengers Bangalore Cross culture of sports! Indian football captain and legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by at the Chinnaswamy to watch RCB practice, and spent time with Virat Kohli and the boys. @chetrisunil11's fielding skills are 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/I87yvEDg8G— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2023