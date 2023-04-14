Having had a brilliant start to his international career and earned the big bucks at the auction from Sunrisers Hyderabad, England’s Harry Brook signalled his arrival at the Indian Premier League with a superb century in Kolkata on Friday.

Brook navigated the KKR spinners and went hard after the pacers to score a majestic 55-ball century at Eden Gardens. He finished unbeaten on 100, scoring the first century of IPL 2023.

Out of the last 14 centuries in the Indian Premier League, seven have been scored by Englishmen: Ben Stokes (1), Jos Buttler (5), Harry Brook (1).

Riding on Brook’s century, and with useful contributions from Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma, SRH posted 228/4 in 20 overs.

Centuries since IPL 2023

Batter Score Balls SR For  Against Venue  Date
KL Rahul 132* 69 191.30 Kings XI v RCB Dubai (DSC) 24 Sep 2020
MA Agarwal 106 50 212.00 Kings XI v Royals Sharjah 27 Sep 2020
S Dhawan 101* 58 174.13 Capitals v Super Kings Sharjah 17 Oct 2020
S Dhawan 106* 61 173.77 Capitals v Kings XI Dubai (DSC) 20 Oct 2020
BA Stokes 107* 60 178.33 Royals v Mumbai Abu Dhabi 25 Oct 2020
SV Samson 119 63 188.88 Royals v Punjab Kings Wankhede 12 Apr 2021
D Padikkal 101* 52 194.23 RCB v Royals Wankhede 22 Apr 2021
JC Buttler 124 64 193.75 Royals v Sunrisers Delhi 2 May 2021
RD Gaikwad 101* 60 168.33 Super Kings v Royals Abu Dhabi 2 Oct 2021
JC Buttler 100 68 147.05 Royals v Mumbai DY Patil 2 Apr 2022
KL Rahul 103* 60 171.66 Super Giants v Mumbai Brabourne 16 Apr 2022
JC Buttler 103 61 168.85 Royals v KKR Brabourne 18 Apr 2022
JC Buttler 116 65 178.46 Royals v Capitals Wankhede 22 Apr 2022
KL Rahul 103* 62 166.12 Super Giants v Mumbai Wankhede 24 Apr 2022
Q de Kock 140* 70 200.00 Super Giants v KKR DY Patil 18 May 2022
RM Patidar 112* 54 207.40 RCB v Super Giants Eden Gardens 25 May 2022
JC Buttler 106* 60 176.66 Royals v RCB Ahmedabad 27 May 2022
HC Brook 100* 55 181.81 Sunrisers v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023
via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some reactions to Brook’s century in Kolkata: