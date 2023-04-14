Having had a brilliant start to his international career and earned the big bucks at the auction from Sunrisers Hyderabad, England’s Harry Brook signalled his arrival at the Indian Premier League with a superb century in Kolkata on Friday.
Brook navigated the KKR spinners and went hard after the pacers to score a majestic 55-ball century at Eden Gardens. He finished unbeaten on 100, scoring the first century of IPL 2023.
Out of the last 14 centuries in the Indian Premier League, seven have been scored by Englishmen: Ben Stokes (1), Jos Buttler (5), Harry Brook (1).
Riding on Brook’s century, and with useful contributions from Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma, SRH posted 228/4 in 20 overs.
Centuries since IPL 2023
|Batter
|Score
|Balls
|SR
|For
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|KL Rahul
|132*
|69
|191.30
|Kings XI
|v RCB
|Dubai (DSC)
|24 Sep 2020
|MA Agarwal
|106
|50
|212.00
|Kings XI
|v Royals
|Sharjah
|27 Sep 2020
|S Dhawan
|101*
|58
|174.13
|Capitals
|v Super Kings
|Sharjah
|17 Oct 2020
|S Dhawan
|106*
|61
|173.77
|Capitals
|v Kings XI
|Dubai (DSC)
|20 Oct 2020
|BA Stokes
|107*
|60
|178.33
|Royals
|v Mumbai
|Abu Dhabi
|25 Oct 2020
|SV Samson
|119
|63
|188.88
|Royals
|v Punjab Kings
|Wankhede
|12 Apr 2021
|D Padikkal
|101*
|52
|194.23
|RCB
|v Royals
|Wankhede
|22 Apr 2021
|JC Buttler
|124
|64
|193.75
|Royals
|v Sunrisers
|Delhi
|2 May 2021
|RD Gaikwad
|101*
|60
|168.33
|Super Kings
|v Royals
|Abu Dhabi
|2 Oct 2021
|JC Buttler
|100
|68
|147.05
|Royals
|v Mumbai
|DY Patil
|2 Apr 2022
|KL Rahul
|103*
|60
|171.66
|Super Giants
|v Mumbai
|Brabourne
|16 Apr 2022
|JC Buttler
|103
|61
|168.85
|Royals
|v KKR
|Brabourne
|18 Apr 2022
|JC Buttler
|116
|65
|178.46
|Royals
|v Capitals
|Wankhede
|22 Apr 2022
|KL Rahul
|103*
|62
|166.12
|Super Giants
|v Mumbai
|Wankhede
|24 Apr 2022
|Q de Kock
|140*
|70
|200.00
|Super Giants
|v KKR
|DY Patil
|18 May 2022
|RM Patidar
|112*
|54
|207.40
|RCB
|v Super Giants
|Eden Gardens
|25 May 2022
|JC Buttler
|106*
|60
|176.66
|Royals
|v RCB
|Ahmedabad
|27 May 2022
|HC Brook
|100*
|55
|181.81
|Sunrisers
|v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|14 Apr 2023
Here are some reactions to Brook’s century in Kolkata: