Having had a brilliant start to his international career and earned the big bucks at the auction from Sunrisers Hyderabad, England’s Harry Brook signalled his arrival at the Indian Premier League with a superb century in Kolkata on Friday.

Brook navigated the KKR spinners and went hard after the pacers to score a majestic 55-ball century at Eden Gardens. He finished unbeaten on 100, scoring the first century of IPL 2023.

Out of the last 14 centuries in the Indian Premier League, seven have been scored by Englishmen: Ben Stokes (1), Jos Buttler (5), Harry Brook (1).

Riding on Brook’s century, and with useful contributions from Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma, SRH posted 228/4 in 20 overs.

Centuries since IPL 2023 Batter Score Balls SR For Against Venue Date KL Rahul 132* 69 191.30 Kings XI v RCB Dubai (DSC) 24 Sep 2020 MA Agarwal 106 50 212.00 Kings XI v Royals Sharjah 27 Sep 2020 S Dhawan 101* 58 174.13 Capitals v Super Kings Sharjah 17 Oct 2020 S Dhawan 106* 61 173.77 Capitals v Kings XI Dubai (DSC) 20 Oct 2020 BA Stokes 107* 60 178.33 Royals v Mumbai Abu Dhabi 25 Oct 2020 SV Samson 119 63 188.88 Royals v Punjab Kings Wankhede 12 Apr 2021 D Padikkal 101* 52 194.23 RCB v Royals Wankhede 22 Apr 2021 JC Buttler 124 64 193.75 Royals v Sunrisers Delhi 2 May 2021 RD Gaikwad 101* 60 168.33 Super Kings v Royals Abu Dhabi 2 Oct 2021 JC Buttler 100 68 147.05 Royals v Mumbai DY Patil 2 Apr 2022 KL Rahul 103* 60 171.66 Super Giants v Mumbai Brabourne 16 Apr 2022 JC Buttler 103 61 168.85 Royals v KKR Brabourne 18 Apr 2022 JC Buttler 116 65 178.46 Royals v Capitals Wankhede 22 Apr 2022 KL Rahul 103* 62 166.12 Super Giants v Mumbai Wankhede 24 Apr 2022 Q de Kock 140* 70 200.00 Super Giants v KKR DY Patil 18 May 2022 RM Patidar 112* 54 207.40 RCB v Super Giants Eden Gardens 25 May 2022 JC Buttler 106* 60 176.66 Royals v RCB Ahmedabad 27 May 2022 HC Brook 100* 55 181.81 Sunrisers v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023 via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some reactions to Brook’s century in Kolkata:

𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 #𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 💯



First 💯 in IPL for Harry Brook 🙌



What an incredible knock this has been 👏 👏



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/odv5HZvk4p#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/DGWDjSQMbo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2023

Harry Brook, turning out to be the 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗰𝗲rer's stone 🪄



The 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐈𝐏𝐋 💯 we all waited for 😍 | @Harry_Brook_88 pic.twitter.com/BV5Hc2Nm17 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2023

Hundred for Harry Brook.



What a knock, What a player, he has arrived in IPL, 100* from 55 balls after 3 consecutive failures in this season. He is the future of World Cricket. pic.twitter.com/uoifscLHg4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2023

100 - @SunRisers batter Harry Brook (100*) has become the first batter of the ongoing @IPL season to smash a ton; he has also become just the third #SRH batter to register a century in the competition (David Warner x2 & Jonny Bairstow x1). Star.#KKRvSRH #TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/ulcYPlZaoN — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 14, 2023

Brooky lad! 😱🙌💯 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 14, 2023

Harry Brook's 100* (55) for Sunrisers Hyderabad today is the second youngest T20 century by an England batter outside of the UK, aged just 24 years and 51 days.



The youngest is Brook himself, with 102* (49) for Lahore Qalandars last year, aged 22 years and 362 days.#TATAIPL — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 14, 2023

Get in Brooky lad 👌👌 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 14, 2023

Harry Brook arrives and makes some statement in the @IPL.

He is just some player! 🫶🏼 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 14, 2023

For all the sensational shots he’s played, Harry Brook has also provided a masterclass on T20 innings management tonight. Absolutely massacred pace but then swallowed his ego & played the field against spin. Brilliant knock #IPL2023 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) April 14, 2023

Welcome to the IPL, Harry Brook.



The world is your oyster. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 14, 2023

There have been six centurions at Eden Gardens - I've seen them ALL live!



All for the opposition - CRAZY! — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) April 14, 2023

Fast bowler back, Harry Brook back! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2023

The move to make Harry Brook open the innings has paid off. First century this season 🥳 #TataIPL #KKRvSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 14, 2023

Harry Brook becomes the first player to score a century for Sunrisers Hyderabad outside home. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 14, 2023

Harry brook 👏🏾 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 14, 2023

SRH have truly arrived with their strong team! I think it's safe to say that they have already won this game. — Sejal #MI 💙 (@sejal_mokal) April 14, 2023

𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 @IPL 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 💯@EnglandCricket star Harry Brook has just hit the first century of the #IPL2023 👏



What an incredible player he is 🔥



pic.twitter.com/yg2AXf3RwM — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 14, 2023